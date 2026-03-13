The Cowboys appear to be adding more help to their secondary as the team continues reshaping their defense heading into the 2026 season. According to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Todd Archer, Dallas is planning to sign former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant to a one-year deal.

Durant, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of South Carolina State, has quietly developed into a productive defensive back since entering the league. Last season with the Rams, Durant recorded three interceptions and seven pass breakups while continuing to carve out a steady role in the secondary. His improvement came during a season that ended in a 31–27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, who would go on to win Super Bowl LX.

The reported signing comes during a busy stretch for the Cowboys’ defense. Dallas recently made another notable move by trading for pass rusher Rashan Gary in a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

While the trade followed the earlier departure of star defender Micah Parsons to Green Bay before the start of the 2025 season, Gary made it clear he is not attempting to replicate Parsons’ role: “I don’t look at it as trading places. I’m coming here to be me and be the impact that the Cowboys need,” Gary said, via Archer.

Dallas reportedly sent a 2027 fourth-round draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for Gary, the Packers’ 2019 first-round selection who developed into one of the team’s most disruptive defenders. Over 106 career games with 74 starts, Gary has recorded 46 tackles for loss, 46.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.

His breakout campaign came in 2024 when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection after posting 47 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Gary followed that season with another productive year in 2025, tallying 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks while sharing the field with Parsons in Green Bay.

“When I got the call, my emotions, they were everywhere,” Gary told Nicole Hutchison of DallasCowboys.com about the trade. “It’s sort of surreal, at the same time, just understanding the connections that I have here on the coach of staff. It just made it feel like my second home, especially with my family being here. It was just a great experience.”

Gary also pointed to his familiarity with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who previously worked on Green Bay’s coaching staff early in Gary’s career: “There’s just this whole experience and everything the Cowboys organization is putting together. I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said. “I’m happy to be a part of the start of some change, in the right way.”

Meanwhile, Parsons’ first season in Green Bay showed flashes of his elite pass-rushing ability before being cut short. The All-Pro linebacker recorded 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 14 games before suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos.

With the addition of Durant in the secondary and Gary joining the pass rush, the Cowboys appear intent on rebuilding their defensive identity as they head into the next phase of the franchise. Time will tell if they end up leading the charge into a new era of success.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.