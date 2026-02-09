Cris Collinsworth at loss of words over Drake Maye interception late in Super Bowl LX

New England’s hopes at winning Super Bowl LX might have disappeared for good midway through the fourth quarter. Quarterback Drake Maye threw a brutal interception over the middle of the field, gifting possession back to Seattle.

The throw was easily intercepted by Julian Love of the Seahawks, who then secured a nice return. Seattle would follow it up with a field goal, extending the lead to 22-7.

For broadcaster Cris Collinsworth, the throw from Drake Maye was an absolute head-scratcher. Fellow broadcaster Mike Tirico made the call on NBC.

“Steps up and shoots one downfield,” Tirico said as the play developed. “It’s intercepted! Ill-advised throw in the middle. Julian Love has it. Love 50, Love 40 and out of bounds at the 36-yard line.”

After about 20 seconds worth of silence on the broadcast as scenes of the Seahawks celebrating flashed across the screen, Collinsworth finally mustered up a response. It wasn’t much.

“Umm, I’ve got nothing for you here,” Collinsworth said of the Drake Maye pick. “He’s going to drop back and they’re going to have a crossing route in here eventually. But there’s just no way that ball was going to be completed. Think he got hit and it really wasn’t that close to desperation time yet to where you just have to put it in harm’s way.”

Tirico finished off the call of the signature play with a summation of what it meant for Love, at the expense of Drake Maye. It was a huge play.

“The pick for Julian Love, seventh year in the league out of Notre Dame,” Tirico said. “With the Giants his first four years. Went to the Pro Bowl in 2023. Good veteran, one of the leaders of this Seattle defense. He comes up with a pick here in the Super Bowl.”

Things would go from bad to worse for Drake Maye. On the ensuing possession, knowing New England had to seriously haul it to get into scoring range, he was sacked and coughed up the football.

Devon Wiitherspoon stripped it away. And Uchenna Nwosu scooped it up and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. That put Seattle up 29-7 with just 4:27 remaining in the contest.