Cris Collinsworth harps on Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft snub as 2026 Hall of Fame class honored at Super Bowl LX

The five newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were honored on the Levi’s Stadium field between the first and second quarters of Sunday’s Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif. But all anybody inside the NBC booth wanted to talk about were the noticable absence of two future Hall of Famers.

Coming out of a timeout, the NBC cameras panned across the end zone as the all-star Class of 2026 — Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinateri and Roger Craig — stood on and waved to the Levi’s Stadium crowd. But as NBC’s Mike Tirico finished introductions, his booth-mate made it a point to address who didn’t make this year’s group of inductees — Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

“There it is, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026,” Tirico said, listing off the five new Hall of Famers in attendance. “There’s been a conversation about who did not get in — an understandable conversation — but what a class of Hall of Famers we’ll see next summer in Canton.”

That’s when NBC color analyst Cris Collinsworth chimed in: “What a class that didn’t get in either.”

“Of course that’s a conversation about Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and all the Patriots success over the years. We look forward to seeing all those greats (in Canton),” Tirico closed.

Belichick, the NFL’s only eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach, reportedly fell one vote shy of making the 80-percent threshold in this year’s Hall of Fame voting, receiving just 39 of the possible 50 votes in his first year of eligibility. It was a decision that drew immediate backlash from across the sports world. Days later, it was revealed Kraft, the longtime New England Patriots owner, also didn’t make the cut.

Both Belichick and Kraft were in a separate voting group — one that features a coach, a contributor, and three senior candidates — category that is separate from the modern-day players up for vote. The 65-year-old Craig, a star running back for the San Francisco 49ers throoughout the 1980s, was the only member of the five finalists in the coach/contributor/senior catergory that was selected.

The Hall of Fame released a statement warning voters about protocol after news leaked of Belichick’s absence, and later Kraft’s. If a committee member violated bylaws of the selection process, the Hall of Fame said it would take action.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026,” the statement read. “It’s that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector.

“Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken. That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward. The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.