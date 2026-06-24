Dailyn Swain drafted by Chicago Bulls: Analysis, contract details, more

Texas guard Dailyn Swain heard his name called on Monday night during the 2026 NBA Draft, as the Chicago Bulls selected him with the No. 15 overall pick.

Swain arrived at Texas as one of the more exciting players in the country. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2023 cycle, he finished as the No. 84 overall prospect nationally, the No. 17 point guard in the class and the second overall player in the state of Ohio. He started his career with Xavier.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

The enigmatic star is heading to the NBA after one standout season with Texas and two with the Musketeers. The former Longhorn entered the draft viewed as one of the top guard prospects available, and now begins the next chapter of his career at the professional level.

Swain came to Austin with enormous expectations, and quickly lived up to them. During his lone season with Texas, he averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Acuff measured 6-foot-6.5 barefoot and weighed 211.2 pounds. He also posted a 6-foot-10 wingspan and a 8’8.5″ standing reach. As the No. 15 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, Swain is projected to sign a four-year rookie-scale contract worth approximately $24 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Dailyn Swain

On3’s James Fletcher III believes Swain’s résumé makes him one of the more exciting prospects in the class.

“Dailyn Swain showed big strides on the offensive end at Texas, becoming a go-to scorer with some playmaking added to the mix,” Fletcher III reported. “However, his jumpshot has never gone in at a high rate. There is also the possibility that in a lesser offensive role he could unlock more of the defensive talent he displayed at Xavier.”

Meanwhile, On3 national basketball analyst Jamie Shaw praised Swain for his immense potential.

“Dailyn Swain is a length guard with a projectable frame. He is comfortable on the ball, initiating in half and full court. Swain sees the floor well and is slippery, in transition, attacking the rim,” Shaw projected.

“He is very unselfish; you would almost like to see him be more aggressive in attacking the basket. Swain is also very you for his grade, with an ’05 birthday. He will need to continue adding weight and grow in aggressiveness. There are a lot of tools to like here with some ceiling for continued growth.”