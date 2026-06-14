Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb get World Cup shoutout during Japan-Netherlands broadcast

AT&T Stadium has become Dallas Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The home of the Dallas Cowboys got to host its first game of the tournament on Sunday, welcoming Japan and the Netherlands for an enticing Group F showdown. FOX put commentator Darren Fletcher on the call, doing the play-by-play. And for Cowboys fans watching at home, they got a nice trip down memory lane.

Late in the first half, Japan played a nice ball into the box to produce a scoring opportunity but the shot hit the side of the net. Fletcher was a big fan of a pass, and when watching a replay, compared it to one of Dak Prescott‘s best touchdowns of the season against a big NFC East foe.

“That might be the best pass they’ve seen in this stadium since Dak Prescott threw a 74-yarder to CeeDee Lamb against the Washington Commanders in Week 7,” Fletcher said. “That was some ball, wasn’t it? Absolutely split them open.”

Color commentator Owen Hargreaves later added, “Tom Brady would’ve been proud of it.”

Funny enough, Brady was calling the game for FOX all the way back on Oct. 19. So, a shoutout for Prescott and Lamb from Fletcher, only for Hargreaves to bring up his colleague around eight months later. Not a topic of conversation you would expect when watching a World Cup game involving Japan and the Netherlands.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb certainly remember Week 7 performance vs. Commanders

How could they not? In a year where the Cowboys struggled to find consistency, the Week 7 victory over the Commanders turned out to be one of the team’s best. Prescott and Lamb were dominant throughout, mainly the quarterback. It’s something folks in Dallas have grown used to seeing against divisional opponents.

Prescott threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns while completing 21 of his 30 throws. Lamb was on the receiving end of five of them, going for 110 yards and the touchdown.

Maybe Javonte Williams deserved some love for his performance. He rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown — part of the reason the Cowboys decided to give the running back a contract extension this offseason.

In total, 44 points were put on the board. AT&T Stadium was host to an elite scoring offense in the NFL last season. Now, fans watching the World Cup are hoping for some goals in the second half of Sunday’s match.