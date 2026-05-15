Dak Prescott 'comfortable' with George Pickens, franchise tag situation

Dak Prescott knows a thing or two about contract situations with the Dallas Cowboys. In a way, the quarterback can relate to George Pickens. Except Pickens is unlikely to get an extension this offseason, set to play on the franchise tag. This time next year, we might still be discussing whether or not the Cowboys will pay the wide receiver.

Dallas players have been quick to support Pickens through the process. Prescott is no different. On Thursday, Prescott once again went to bat for Pickens ahead of training camp. He is “comfortable” with the entire situation and believes they will hit it off quickly once Pickens arrives.

“I’ve just shown George my support,” Prescott said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “The guy that I know Georgia is — obviously, he signed the tag. So, when he has to be there and ready to play, he’s going to be there. He’s a hell of a talent. We’ve thrown this offseason. So, I’m comfortable with where he’s at and excited for when he gets in the building and gets rolling.”

Pickens reportedly missed the first Cowboys workout after signing the franchise tag. He was not required to be there, still being a voluntary portion of the calendar.

Getting on the same page ahead of a season usually requires some work during training camp. Prescott learned as such when CeeDee Lamb went through his contract holdout. The usually dynamic duo took some time to completely sync up. What Pickens ultimately decides to do might affect how the early portion of his 2026 season looks.

More on George Pickens situation, time with Dallas Cowboys

Stephen Jones made one thing very clear when addressing the media ahead of the NFL Draft — there will be no talks of a long-term extension. Pickens will have to play on the franchise tag and then reset next offseason. The Cowboys could place the tag on him again or see him walk in free agency. But Jones and folks in Dallas are not going to engage in a potential contract past ’26.

“We’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George Pickens (play under the franchise tag),” Jones said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “There won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal.”

Pickens put up a career year after being traded to Dallas from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Numbers across the board were his best since getting drafted. His 93 receptions turned into 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cowboys brought him in to be the No. 2 wide receiver to CeeDee Lamb. But injuries forced Pickens into the top spot at times, which turned into monster results.

Putting up similar stats would likely lead to a passive payday for Pickens– whether it’s from the Cowboys or not.