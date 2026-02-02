Dak Prescott, Cowboys players send strong message to Jerry Jones over George Pickens situation

Wide receiver George Pickens was spectacular in his debut campaign for the Dallas Cowboys. Pickens recorded 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

Pickens’ 1,429 receiving yards were the third-most in the NFL. Pickens was traded to the Cowboys last offseason after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers received a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Pickens. While the Cowboys were thrilled with Pickens’ play this past season, his future with the organization is uncertain.

Pickens will be a free agent this offseason unless the Cowboys sign him to a new contract. On Monday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott advocated for the team strike a deal with Pickens.

“It doesn’t matter, whichever way that they got to do it, he’s an important piece of this offense, an important piece of what we’re trying to do. I’ll leave it to those guys,” Prescott said, per The Athletic‘s Jon Machota. “Obviously if I need to get involved, I’ve said it before, I will. But (I’m) confident in (Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) and everybody who makes those decisions and how much he means to us.”

Prescott wasn’t the only Cowboys player who called for Dallas to secure Pickens’ future with the team. Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin also said Pickens should return next season.

“He needs to stay here. … I feel like he has no choice but to stay here,” Turpin said, per Dallas Morning News‘ Joseph Hoyt.

Evidently, the Cowboys’ front office is on the same page as its players. Last week, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones emphasized the team’s desire to run it back with Pickens next season.

“We won’t get into any details right now,” Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “Certainly, we want George to be back here in Dallas, and we’ll certainly go from there.”

For his fantastic season, Pickens earned his first career All-Pro nod. The Cowboys posted a 7-9-1 record and narrowly missed out on a playoffs appearance.

It was Brian Schottenheimer‘s first season as the Cowboys’ head coach. Stephen Jones hopes to provide Schottenheimer with the necessary roster to take another step forward in his second campaign at the helm.

“Obviously, there’s guys that we want to keep from last year,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “Whether it’s George Pickens or it’s Javonte, those are all guys that play into the free agency picture. We’ve got work to do on the defensive side of the ball. Whether that’s through free agency or the draft, there’s a lot of resources there that we can use to make our defense better.”