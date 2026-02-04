Heading into the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys face a big question around George Pickens. He is heading to free agency, although both Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have said they’d be interested in keeping him.

Before free agency comes around, though, Pickens participated in the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday. Dak Prescott also competed, and he looked back on his relationship with Pickens after the 2025 season.

Pickens became one of Prescott’s top targets this past season, particularly stepping up after CeeDee Lamb went down with an injury. In fact, Pickens said Prescott was crucial in helping him adjust to his new surroundings, and the Cowboys quarterback said they became close throughout the year.

“It makes me feel good, knowing that you’re able to be there to help somebody and somebody coming in at a tough spot in their career,” Prescott said ahead of the Pro Bowl. “A bunch of narratives about them that they don’t necessarily believe is true. So as he came into Dallas, we gave him a clean slate. We’re going to get to know George for who George is. Just the way that he’s shown up, he’s been a professional.

“His talent has made that chemistry, for us, speed and expedite to give him all the credit. But at the end of the day, he’s a guy that loves football and loves his teammates. I can get along with anybody like that. We’re blessed to have George. He’s a hell of a teammate.”

Stephen Jones: Cowboys ‘certainly’ want George Pickens back

George Pickens led Dallas with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns to earn a Second Team All-Pro selection. He put up those numbers in the final year of his rookie contract, which he signed with the Steelers in 2022.

Now, he’s preparing for free agency. Stephen Jones recently said the Cowboys “certainly” want Pickens back next year, and he said talks will take place with both him and running back Javonte Williams.

“Obviously, there’s guys that we want to keep from last year,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “Whether it’s George Pickens or it’s Javonte, those are all guys that play into the free agency picture. We’ve got work to do on the defensive side of the ball. Whether that’s through free agency or the draft, there’s a lot of resources there that we can use to make our defense better.”