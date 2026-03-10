Dak Prescott and fiancé Sarah Jane Ramos called off their wedding last week following joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas, according to TMZ. The surprise separation occurred just a month before their planned nuptials in Italy.

While TMZ reported the relationship between the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and the mother of their two children “had been rocky behind the scenes for months,” speculation still raged regarding both the timing and reason for their breakup. Now, a new report by Page Six revealed it was Ramos who called off the wedding after she reportedly accused Prescott of “ongoing infidelity issues.”

Citing “a source familiar with the situation,” Page Six reports Ramos believed the Cowboys quarterback “had a long history of communicating with other women” throughout their nearly three-year relationship. Ramos and Prescott share two daughters, 2-year-old Margaret and 10-month-old Aurora.

Following their joint bachelor and bachelorette party, Page Six revealed Prescott remained behind in the Bahamas after their friends left and Ramos reportedly uncovered that the Cowboys quarterback “was allegedly using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings,” according to Page Six’s source.

After finally confronting Prescott, Ramos reportedly made the decision to call off the wedding and the pair sent a joint email to hundreds of wedding guests revealing the news, per Page Six. The source also told Page Six that Ramos is “done” with Prescott and the 32-year-old quarterback is focused on co-parenting the couple’s two young children.

Prescott and Ramos went public with their relationship in 2023 with the Cowboys star proposing in October 2024. He proposed to her with a 10-carat emerald-cut engagement ring by Jason of Beverly Hills.

The proposal came less than two months after Prescott signed his $240 million, four-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the same contract the Cowboys restructured alongside guard Tyler Smith, to help create $47 million in salary cap space before free agency.

Dallas is coming off a disappointing 7-9-1 finish to the 2025 season and is expected to be a major player in free agency and/or the trade market this offseason. The new league year begins next Wednesday and team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said last week he can see the Cowboys being aggressive.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.