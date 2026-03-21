Dale Earnhardt Jr. addresses calling out Anthony Alfredo over Lavar Scott incident: 'Was pissed off about that'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t one to hold back on anything that happens in the NASCAR world. Following an incident at Phoenix in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the Hall of Famer made that crystal clear with wheelman Anthony Alfredo.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt addressed his tongue-in-cheek public criticism of Alfredo after a late-race spin involving Lavar Scott brought out a costly caution. The moment, which came during the final stage of the race, altered the complexion of the finish when Earnhardt’s driver Carson Kvapil had the lead, and in his eyes, it didn’t need to happen.

“I gave him shit on social media about that,” Earnhardt said. “Me and him, we had a conversation. He spun out Lavar at Phoenix. It brought out a yellow. The No. 1 was likely going to win the race. Carson Kvapil is going to win the race. Luckily, the No. 7 got up there and won it.

“But I was sitting there thinking, ‘Man, we didn’t need that yellow.’ I was pissed off about that for a couple days. Mark Martin opened the door for me to say something. But I talked to Anthony. It’s gonna be interesting to see how that plays out.”

The incident itself unfolded late in the final stage, when Alfredo made contact with Scott, sending the No. 45 Chevrolet spinning and triggering a caution flag that reset the field. At the time, Kvapil appeared poised to secure the victory for JR Motorsports, before the yellow shuffled strategy and opened the door for a different outcome. Alfredo ultimately salvaged a respectable P10 finish, while Scott’s night unraveled into a 33rd-place result.

The aftermath extended beyond the racetrack, as NASCAR legend Mark Martin weighed in on social media, praising Alfredo’s driving ability. That prompted a witty rebuttal from Earnhardt, who posted, “He wheeled it right into Lavar (Scott) Saturday night,” amplifying the moment and sparking broader debate within the fanbase.

Alas, the Phoenix weekend was already a whirlwind for Alfredo. In addition to his O’Reilly Series duties with Alpha Prime Racing, the 26-year-old was tapped to substitute for Alex Bowman in the Cup Series after Bowman fell ill. Alfredo piloted the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a 33rd-place finish, marking his first Cup start of the season.

Despite the noise surrounding the incident, Alfredo has approached the opportunity with perspective. As for Earnhardt, the conversation with Alfredo may have cooled him off, but the incident, and its impact on JR Motorsports, has remained a talking point heading into this weekend.