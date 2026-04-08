Dale Earnhardt Jr. addresses whether Cup Series should return to Rockingham, internal NASCAR battle

There’s a big question taking over the NASCAR world this week: Should Rockingham Speedway be added back on the Cup Series schedule. That question has come back into focus after Rockingham hosted the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series this past weekend for the second time since the track underwent a repave in 2022.

For Dale Earnhardt Jr., the answer to that question is a resounding yes. “I think it would be a great race. I’d love to see the Cup Series back in Rockingham,” Earnhardt said on Tuesday’s Dale Jr. Download. “I don’t think any of us knew in 2004 that we were running our last Cup race there.”

Rockingham was a fixture on the Cup schedule from 1965-2004. NASCAR took Rockingham off the schedule after the 2004 season, citing poor attendance and a desire to expand to larger markets. Now 22 years later, Earnhardt is still bothered that Rockingham went away.

“There’s still part of me that’s kind of annoyed that we left in the first place, but I’m trying to get over that sh*t,” Earnhardt said. “This falls into the bucket with like full-season points and all that, and I’m just so exhausted. I don’t want to beat this dead horse or rehash all of the hurt feelings over all that. I would love for us to go back there, but there seems to be a battle I think NASCAR’s having within itself at the top, the executive level, of ‘Man, we got this core fanbase that loves Rockingham, loves full-season points, loves all these things that are very traditional and connected to the history of the sport, but we also have doors opening to us that weren’t open before like racing in San Diego, the Chicago Street Course.’

“Like, those were not doors that were open 15 years ago. But now, there’s all types of opportunities and cities that are like, ‘Hey, come on over here. Why can’t we have a NASCAR race?’ Nobody’s building new racetracks, so they’re like, ‘Let’s figure this out. Let’s race in a stadium, let’s race on the streets, let’s race here, let’s race there.’

“NASCAR has all these shiny new things and all these people who wanna have conversations, and they look over here and go, ‘Yeah, Rockingham — that’s cool, but we did that.’ So, they’re in a tough spot of deciding because there’s not enough dates, there’s not enough days in the year, there ain’t enough calendar for all of it. So, something has to go.”

Rockingham returning to Cup Series isn’t so simple

But as much as Earnhardt wants it to return, he’s well aware of NASCAR’s continued efforts to take the sport to other markets. Adding another race in the state of North Carolina might not be ideal for them, Earnhardt said.

“A simple solution that might actually take some time, though, is to dial back some of the double dates. That’s kind of what’s happened in the sport already is a lot of tracks that have two races has been dialed back to one. We’ve seen that be a success for a lot of racetracks,” Earnhardt said. “So, maybe there’s another venue or two on the schedule that goes from two to one race a year to be able to tack on this new opportunity or this old Rockingham.

“NASCAR looks a lot at the geographical footprint, I’m sure, and says, ‘Where are we racing? Do we need to race another event in the state of North Carolina instead of going over here where we have no races within a state or two?’ They’re gonna go for that new opportunity every time.”

This season, another historical track, North Wilkesboro Speedway, will host an official Cup points race for the first time since 1996. North Wilkesboro underwent major renovations before NASCAR returned to the track for the 2023 All-Star Race. Earnhardt sees a scenario where Rockingham could take the same route North Wilkesboro did and end up back on the regular season schedule in the future.

“Maybe it’s an All-Star event like North Wilkesboro. Maybe our way back is the avenue of having an exhibition there of some sort,” Earnhardt said. “… I don’t know how they’re gonna get it into the schedule but maybe it’s the same route that Wilkesboro took. And I think fans would be perfectly fine with that.”