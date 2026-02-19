Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits his admiration for Denny Hamlin has exponentially increased in last two years

Driver performance in NASCAR typically begins to fade when competitors get past the age of 40. Of course, there are a few exceptions and one of those is Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin, who turned 45 in November, led the Cup Series with six wins this past season and finished runner-up to Kyle Larson for the championship. Hamlin isn’t declining; if anything, he’s getting better with age.

It’s been impressive to watch for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who raced alongside Hamlin in Cup for over a decade. But only recently did he really start to respect and appreciate Hamlin’s talent, he explained Thursday on the inaugural episode of “The Gluckcast” with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

“In the past two years, my respect and appreciation for Denny’s talent has increased solely because of what you just said,” Earnhardt said. “As we get older, we find shortcuts, we cut corners in our preparation and the effort we put in on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. ‘Ah, I don’t need to do that. It’s not really benefiting me or I’ll drop this part or I won’t do this part or that part — the preparation, the training.’ You can’t; you gotta do it all. To be great, to be at the top level, you gotta be all-in, you gotta be 100 percent committed to it and as you start dialing things out of it, you’ll see the results change.

“Denny hasn’t done that. He’s getting up there in age where you would expect to see some of the performance and some of the edge start to fade, but it hasn’t. There are some anomalies, some unique individuals from our past that were very, very good into their 50s, still just as talented as ever. We’re watching Denny — he’s one of those guys.”

Denny Hamlin has had a special career, showing no signs of decline

Hamlin remains as sharp as ever behind the wheel of a racecar. Not to mention, everything else he juggles outside his role as driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, from being a co-owner of 23XI Racing and a father to three children with his fiancée, Jordan Fish.

One day, Hamlin will have his last ride in the No. 11 Toyota. He is, however, under contract at JRG through the 2027 season.

Hamlin might have only two shots left at winning his first championship. Based on his form over the last 20 years, you can expect him to be in the mix.