Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday he will compete in the April 11 CARS Tour race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Earnhardt will pilot his signature No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

“I’m racing at Nashville Fairgrounds April 11. … You know, I have a million things going on up here in my head? And looking around in there, I think it’s April 11, and I’m driving the Bass Pro Shops car at the Fairgrounds,” Earnhardt said on Dale Jr. Download. “Yep, for the CARS Tour. … I don’t know if there’s anymore I need to say. … I’m going to do a tire test here in a couple days so I’ll have a better idea of how fast it is.”

BACK IN THE SADDLE 🐎@DaleJr will be back behind the wheel of the No. 8 at Nashville Fairgrounds for the April 11th CARS Tour race. pic.twitter.com/rzV9GByU25 — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) March 3, 2026

This will be the first time the CARS Tour’s Late Model Stock and Pro Late Model classes have ever competed at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Earnhardt, a co-owner of the CARS Tour alongside Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks, will be there as a racer.

Earnhardt, 50, has competed in eight CARS Tour events since 2022. He made four starts in 2025, finishing as high as 10th at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, S.C.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returning to CARS Tour; what about NASCAR Cup Series?

It appears Earnhardt will continue to run a limited schedule on the CARS Tour. What is off the table is a return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The NASCAR Hall of Famer revealed last month that his wife, Amy, told him he should compete in the 2027 Daytona 500.

“Amy told me I should run the Daytona 500 next year,” Earnhardt said. “I was like, ‘What?’ We were laying in bed Sunday night after the race. She was like, ‘You should drive it next year.’ I’m like, ‘Hello? What’d you say? Are you OK?’ Oh, man, I don’t know.”

Alas, it’s not to be. Earnhardt provided further context on X in a reply to journalist Toby Christie.

“I only wanted folks to know Amy wasn’t to blame for my retirement back in the day,” Earnhardt wrote. “I felt she got some unnecessary blame back then. I won’t be racing cup but she’s not the reason.”

Earnhardt has had his share of success in the Daytona 500, winning the race in 2004 and 2014. Earnhardt has also finished runner-up in 2001, 2010, 2012 and 2013.