Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks down massive Justin Allgaier, Denny Hamlin Daytona 500 wreck

Justin Allgaier, making just his second Daytona 500 start since 2015, spent three laps out front in Sunday’s 68th running of the Great American Race. Allgaier was also self-admittedly at fault for causing the Lap 124 wreck which collected 20 drivers.

At the time, Stage 2 was nearing its completion. Allgaier was the leader and Denny Hamlin was running behind him. Allgaier left just enough space for Hamlin to get by, and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver intended to take it and drive by him for the lead. Allgaier threw a late block and the carnage was on.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Tuesday on the “Dale Jr. Download” that he noticed some “indecisiveness” on Allgaier’s part in that moment. It was a wreck seen many times at Daytona and unfortunately, Allgaier was at the center of it on Sunday.

“We got pushed out too far and man, they came running hard up on him really, really fast. Denny’s about 10 mph as he runs up on the back of the 40 car. Denny’s got three or four guys up his ass, and he can’t lift. If he lifts for the 40, he gets wrecked or somebody behind him gets wrecked,” Earnhardt said. “… I think Justin showed some indecisiveness a little bit. If you’re coming up on Justin, you’re thinking is he gonna leave the outside or is he not because it looked like he might and there was enough room for a car. It was tight, but Denny’s coming so fast, he’s gotta go one side or the other, and he picked the side that Justin was blocking.

“I want to say it’s a racing deal. There is fault for what happened, but it’s kind of how those wrecks go down. Every wreck that happened yesterday was somebody’s fault. It’s an accident, and I hate how it happened. Justin was beating himself over it and thinking about what he might have could have done differently. I’m sure he’s gonna run it back through a million times in his head.”

Justin Allgaier got it wrong at Daytona

The Lap 124 wreck served as the “Big One” in the 2026 Daytona 500. It changed the race for many drivers, including Hamlin, who finished a disappointing 31st.

Knowing what he knows now, Hamlin would have acted differently. Rather than attempting to get by Allgaier on the top, he would have been more patient and rode behind him for a few more laps.

Hamlin nor Allgaier can go back in time and make different decisions; the Daytona 500 is in the past. Hamlin will head to Atlanta this weekend and Allgaier will do the same, fully focused on his full-time ride in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.