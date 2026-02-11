Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for aggressive change, pleads to get Daytona 500 back to its roots

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t do much behind the wheel with NASCAR nowadays. Most of his work is done in the pit box, or on his popular podcast. Still, as the 2026 season kicks off Sunday afternoon with the return of the famed Daytona 500 — “The Great American Race” — the 51-year-old Earnhardt Jr. is feeling wistful for the good ol’ days of true full-throttle racing inside Daytona International Speedway.

And given recent criticism from fans and drivers alike about the current state of restrictor-plate racing, especially in light of fuel-saving measures like driving half-throttle for much of the race, the son of The Intimidator is calling for a return to the glory days of the Daytona 500. And for Earnhardt Jr., that would mean a return to spoiler-free cars — at least for the 500.

“Daytona is synonymous with running wide-open, holding the throttle down, running your ass off, hair-on-fire. Cale Yarborough (driving) 201 mph, busting his ass in Turn 4 and flying up into the guardrail. Buddy Baker and the Gray Ghost destroying the freaking field,” Earnhardt Jr. said Tuesday on his Dale Jr. Download podcast with co-host T.J. Majors. “Hauling ass is what Daytona and the Daytona 500 is about. So when they line ‘em and they go three-wide and everybody goes, ‘Alright, y’all, let’s all ride half-throttle for the rest of the day. See you at the end.’ That goes against the identity of the race.”

The trend of NASCAR drivers utilizing fuel saving measures — such as literally taking their foot off the gas — have long been seen as a way to reduce the total number of pit stops cars have to make during the 200-lap Daytona 500. It’s also seen as advantagous because today’s cars aren’t made to drive wide-open due to NASCAR’s current spoiler regulations.

“The car has so much drag that if you run wide open, you’re just sitting in front of the field running wide open – helping the guys that are saving (fuel),” Earnhardt Jr. said. “The car has a shit ton of drag on it. That’s a car problem. … (And) that ain’t alright. … If I’m wanting to run wide-open, I should be able to drive away from you. There shouldn’t be so much drag that I’m sitting there full-throttle leading the pack that’s running half-throttle able to hang onto me.”

Of course, reducing or completely eliminating the spoiler at the Daytona 500 isn’t even a discussion at this point — outside of Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast at least. But, as Earnhardt suggested, history shows it’d certainly make racing more interesting and compelling for fans like himself.

“In the 70s, they didn’t have rear spoilers on the cars, Dave Marcis was driving the 71 K.K. Dodge, they had a little plate that bolted on the rear of the car and they would raise or lower it,” Earnhardt Jr. recalled. “And so, in the qualifying, they’d drop it all the way down and haul ass. So literally, no spoiler. … In the late ‘80s, they were laying their spoilers back before there was a spoiler rule to 15, 10, 20 degrees. … So we have ran a crap ton less spoiler at Daytona in NASCAR in a couple different eras.”

This year’s Daytona 500 begins at 2:30 pm ET, Sunday, and the race will be televised on FOX and FS1.