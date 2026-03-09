Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls out Anthony Alfredo take from Mark Martin after NASCAR O'Reilly wreck at Phoenix

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had an issue with what Mark Martin said about Anthony Alfredo, who competed in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race and Cup Series race at Phoenix. On X/Twitter, Martin said that he wishes Alfredo the best and “he can wheel.” That led to Earnhardt sharing a strong response to Martin’s take.

“He wheeled it right into Lavar (Scott) Saturday night,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote. Anthony Alfredo indeed spun Scott during the final stage of the O’Reilly Race. When the race was all said and done, Alfredo earned a P10 finish, while Scott finished 33rd.

Alfredo currently competes full-time in the O’Reilly Series for Alpha Prime Racing. On Sunday, the 26-year-old competed in his first Cup Series race of the year, finishing 33rd at Phoenix. He drove the No. 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports, taking over for Alex Bowman, who fell ill during the COTA race last week.

Anthony Alfredo takes over for Alex Bowman at Phoenix

“It’s just weird, right? I don’t want to see anyone in the position Alex is in, so it’s hard for me to be excited,” Alfredo said before the Phoenix race, per NASCAR.com. “That makes it certainly disappointing, because a lot of people are asking me how excited I am, and I’m not excited that I have to fill in for someone who’s not able to be in their own car this weekend.

“But it is, of course, a huge opportunity for me to go out there and do a good job and maybe turn some heads, but I don’t even feel like I have to prove anything to anybody. Honestly, I don’t think they would have picked me if they didn’t think I could do it right, so it’s not about that. I think it’s more going out there and just do what’s asked of me and doing a good job behind the wheel, filling in.”

Alfredo is no stranger to the Cup Series, driving the No. 38 car for Front Row Motorsports full-time in 2021. During that season, Alfredo earned one top-10 finish and finished 30th in the final standings.

In 2022, Alfredo began competing full-time in the O’Reilly Series and has had better success. He has not won a race in the series yet, but has earned 24 top-10 finishes in 155 starts.