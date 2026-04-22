Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls out NASCAR fans who believe conspiracy theory surrounding Tyler Reddick: 'No way in hell'

As Tyler Reddick continues to stack wins at a historic pace, not everyone is buying it. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has heard enough on that front.

On the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. pushed back hard on conspiracy theories circulating among some fans, who have questioned whether Reddick’s dominant 2026 run is entirely legitimate.

“There’s a lot of people that think that there’s some sort of conspiracy just because the guy won a lot of races,” Earnhardt said. “That’s not happening. There’s no way in hell.”

It’s a strong stance, as it’s rooted in the bigger picture of the sport. Earnhardt emphasized the sheer scale of what would be required to pull off something like that, and why it simply doesn’t add up.

“There’s no way in hell that NASCAR would risk the integrity of the entire sport,” he said. “There would be so many people that would be in on this. I’m talking about people that are just making a base salary. You think that guy gives a damn, and he’s the one keeping the secret? Some people out there really think so.”

Instead, Earnhardt pointed to a far more realistic explanation in Reddick’s execution. His success, now five wins through nine races after his latest victory at Kansas, isn’t about domination in the traditional sense. It’s about consistently putting himself in position and capitalizing when it matters most.

“They’re not going to races and dominating,” Earnhardt said. “They’re running top five, and when something goes down at the end, he’s the kind of guy that’s going to get up on the wheel and make something pretty impressive happen.”

Alas, that’s exactly what played out at Kansas. After a late caution forced overtime, Reddick surged past Kyle Larson on the final lap to steal the win, another example of his ability to thrive in chaotic, high-pressure moments.

The victory extended his early-season dominance and put him in rare company, becoming the first driver since Dale Earnhardt in 1987 to win five of the first nine races. Still, Earnhardt didn’t shy away from addressing another common accusation of cheating.

“I don’t think they’re cheating more than anyone else,” he said. “Everyone cheats. Everyone.”

But in today’s NASCAR landscape, that looks different. With tighter regulations and standardized parts, teams operate in the margins, pushing gray areas rather than blatantly breaking rules. According to Earnhardt, Reddick and his 23XI Racing crew are simply doing it better than anyone else right now.

That’s the difference. There’s no conspiracy or favoritism. Just execution, consistency and a driver who knows how to finish. For Earnhardt, the message is simple: what fans are seeing isn’t suspicious, it’s elite from the No. 45 team.