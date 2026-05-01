Dale Earnhardt Jr, Carson Hocevar: Cleetus McFarland ‘looked like he knew what he was doing’ at Talladega

Carson Hocevar saw it coming. But so did Dale Earnhardt Jr., as Cleetus McFarland charged to a stunning runner-up finish at Talladega Superspeedway. The reaction from inside the garage hasn’t been disbelief, but validation.

“I was so pumped for him,” Hocevar said on The Dale Jr. Download. “When he pulled out, I was like, it looks like he’s done this before.”

That’s the part that stood out most. For a driver still considered an outsider in the NASCAR world, McFarland didn’t look out of place in the closing laps. He looked comfortable and confident, making moves at full speed in one of the most chaotic environments the sport has to offer.

“I thought it was perfect,” Hocevar added, breaking down the final sequence. “He got too locked in on the first guy. … The second you’re done with that guy, you have to go get to the next guy.”

That split-second decision ultimately made the difference. After taking the lead with under 30 laps to go, McFarland had the field behind him and momentum on his side.

But at Talladega, hesitation, even for a moment, can open the door. As he focused on one lane, the winning move developed elsewhere, leaving him just short of an improbable victory. Still, the bigger takeaway wasn’t what he missed. It was how close he came.

“I thought that he looked like a guy who knew what he was doing,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “It’s starting to click. He might not even know it.”

That’s a powerful statement from a NASCAR legend. Because for McFarland, this wasn’t supposed to happen, at least not this quickly. Known more for his massive online following than his stock car résumé, he entered the race as a curiosity. He left as a contender. Hocevar echoed that sentiment, noting that the progression is happening in real time.

“I figured it would click more on the superspeedways first,” he explained. “That’s all he’s trying to do, too, just be good enough to run the Daytona 500 and really be in the field.”

That goal suddenly feels a lot more realistic. From leading laps to nearly executing a race-winning move, McFarland proved he belongs in the conversation. Not just as a personality, but as a driver capable of competing at a high level.

At Talladega, anything is possible. But this didn’t feel like luck. It felt like the beginning of something. We’ll see if Cleetus can build on it moving forward.