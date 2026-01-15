Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates NASCAR moving away from 'win and you're in,' cites Harrison Burton Daytona moment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is happy that NASCAR’s move to bring back The Chase championship format has eliminated one big thing that was used for the previous postseason system. On Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt reacted to the “win, and you’re in” aspect of NASCAR being gone.

“I’m so glad win, and you’re in is gone,” Earnhardt said. “Look, I love that when it was me. I love that when it’s my favorite driver. Yeah, of course. But I’m glad it’s gone.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. then discussed Harrison Burton reaching the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in 2024 after winning at Daytona in the regular-season finale. He said if win, and you’re in was not part of the postseason rules, the victory would still have the same impact.

“They won that race at Daytona. They went into the playoffs saying all the right things, and of course, they should,” Earnhardt said. But they knew damn good, and well, they didn’t have a shot winning that championship.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares more on Harrison Burton’s playoff moment

“If that didn’t exist and they had this system, and he goes out there and wins Daytona, they celebrate it just as hard. They’re just as happy, it’s just as big of a story, and we’ve lost nothing as a fan. I’ve not lost anything. You know what, I actually feel like that I would appreciate it more if it was just celebrating a Wood Brothers win with Harrison Burton and nothing else. The fact that the other playoff baggage was tied to that moment was actually problematic for me.”

NASCAR made the change because there were complaints from current drivers, former drivers, and fans about the previous playoff system not being the best way to determine a champion. In 2025, Kyle Larson won the title but did not win a race after placing first at Kansas in May.

With The Chase, the 16 drivers who are at the top of the points standings at the end of the regular season will compete in a 10-race championship series. The driver who is on top of the standings at the end of the 10 races will win the title.