Dale Earnhardt Jr. clears air after teasing possible Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup Series return

It didn’t take that long, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. has officially shut down the speculation that he might run in the NASCAR Cup Series again. He had sparked interest on that front when he made a surprising revelation on the Dale Jr. Download early this week.

During the podcast, Earnhardt was talking about the JR Motorsports entry into the Daytona 500 over the weekend. Justin Allgaier ran for the team and acquitted himself quite well.

So could Dale Earnhardt Jr. do the same at some point? Apparently his wife suggested he should.

“Amy told me I should run the Daytona 500 next year,” Earnhardt said. “I was like, ‘What?’ We were laying in bed Sunday night after the race. She was like, ‘You should drive it next year.’ I’m like, ‘Hello? What’d you say? Are you OK?’ Oh man, I don’t know.”

As clips of the segment hit social media early this week, the Internet got to buzzing. Obviously a Dale Earnhardt Jr. return to the Cup Series level would be a huge thing for the sport.

Alas, it’s not to be. Earnhardt provided further context on Twitter in a reply to journalist Toby Christie on Wednesday afternoon.

“I only wanted folks to know Amy wasn’t to blame for my retirement back in the day,” Earnhart wrote. “I felt she got some unnecessary blame back then. I won’t be racing cup but she’s not the reason.”

It would have been something else to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. return to The Great American Race. The 51-year-old has had his share of success at the Daytona 500, winning the race in 2004 and 2014. Earnhardt has also finished runner-up in 2001, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

The last time Earnhardt competed in the Daytona was in 2017. He earned a P2 position in qualifying, but an early crash ended his day and led to a 37th-place finish.

And it seems, at least for now, that Dale Earnhardt Jr. getting back behind the wheel for a Cup Series race at Daytona will remain a dream. Too bad.

On3’s Brian Jones also contributed to this report.