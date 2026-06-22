Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares Corey Heim to Denny Hamlin: 'Guess we could expect another 20 years'

It’s not every day that a driver who isn’t full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series wins a race. But no one seemed all that surprised Sunday when Corey Heim won the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego on Sunday.

Heim had already logged some impressive starts. And Sunday he simply cleaned up after some of the other top competitors exited the race due to damage.

His addition to 23XI as a full-time driver next season now looks like a downright steal. He could be one of the next big stars in the sport Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, making an eyebrow-raising comparison.

“Denny (Hamlin) has landed a driver that at times almost reminds me of Denny and the pathway that he’s taken,” Earnhardt said on Amazon Prime’s post-race coverage. “He’s went through some of the same cars that Denny went through in his journey. And the racecraft. Denny came with that same level of racecraft. So the mentality on the racetrack and the confidence that Corey Heim has behind the wheel, it’s very similar to me. So I guess we could expect another 20 years of multiple wins.

“We don’t want to put the pressure on the young man’s shoulders, but he just came out here today and showed us how good he was.”

Corey Heim had some masterful driving to win the race. He trailed Tyler Reddick in the closing stage, but put on a show with about five laps remaining.

With three laps to go, Heim made his move. He dipped down and passed Reddick to the inside. But it wasn’t done there. Reddick, the veteran, made a savvy crossover move to take the lead back. Then he doored Heim.

What happened next shocked many. Rather than gunning it and taking the lead, Reddick let off the throttle and Heim shot forward. Reddick explained the show of sportsmanship afterward, wanting to race Corey Heim cleanly after his future teammate had done the same.

So Heim went on to the win. He posted the largest margin of victory — more than 10 seconds — by a first-time NASCAR Cup Series winner.

And he left his future co-owner, Denny Hamlin, beaming ear to ear. Hamlin explained what he thinks he’s found in the young driver.

“It’s hard to get all the pieces of the puzzle of a driver all in one driver, but I really feel optimistic that he’s got all the tools that he needs to succeed,” Hamlin said. “Again, I think he’s going to hit the ground running next year and be a tough competitor.”

Another 20 years worth of Hamlin-level success? Just maybe, if Earnhardt is to be believed.

The Amazon Prime broadcaster summed up just how coveted Corey Heim has been. Everyone saw why on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of other owners out there in the garage that are jealous that Denny has landed this talent,” Earnhardt said. “We all can look at a race, a truck race, an O’Reilly race and think we can kind of pick and see who might have the most talent, but to land those guys that are just astronomical is really tough to do.”

Job well done, Denny Hamlin. And Corey Heim.