Dale Earnhardt Jr. diagnoses NASCAR fuel saving as 'epidemic,' proposes potential cures

The main topic of conversation coming out of the Daytona 500 was the amount of fuel-saving taking place within the NASCAR Cup Series field. NASCAR has admitted there’s not an easy fix to the problem.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. did his best to come up with potential solutions on Tuesday’s “Dale Jr. Download.” Calling it an “epidemic,” Earnhardt proposed bringing back the opportunity to earn points for leading a lap and leading the most laps.

“I don’t know that I have a solution but here’s a couple things that have changed: we took away the point for leading a lap, we also took away the bonus points for leading the most laps. Those are two small, very somewhat insignificant nuggets in the grand scheme of things, but I promise you, if you put anything out in front of these drivers and teams, they will go for it,” Earnhardt said. “That is one small slice in a large pie that would push the teams back forward pushing harder throughout the event.

“… That doesn’t fix the problem entirely. Teams are still gonna — once they’ve led that lap, they might revert back to saving fuel the rest of the race, fine. But we found a way to get them to charge a little bit, right? That’s progress.”

That, Earnhardt said, is one small thing that would help. But the main issue he sees is the amount of drag on the Next Gen car. Passing is difficult and those who attempt to get out of line immediately lose their momentum.

As a result, the fuel-saving strategy deployed by many in the field involves running half throttle under green flag conditions. This is done as a way to burn as little fuel as possible, so that they can spend less time on pit road and gain valuable track position. Earnhardt would like to see NASCAR figure out a way to reduce the amount of drag on the car.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a fix for fuel-saving at NASCAR superspeedways

“You got the whole field sitting there running 40, 50 percent. Even the guy leading is running 60 percent,” Earnhardt said. “If there’s a person running in the middle of the pack and they’re like, ‘man, I’m gonna run wide open,’ if they go and pull out of line and mash the gas to 100 percent, they cannot drive away from the field. The car has so much drag on it and such a large spoiler, that even running wide open, the pack running 60 percent throttle will hang right on.

“I discussed this with Denny [Hamlin], and I believe he agrees, that if we were to take enough drag out of the cars… what I propose to NASCAR is find out how much drag to pull off the car, so that if I’m in a pack of cars that are running 60 percent throttle, and I mash the gas 100 percent, I drive away from them. I break the draft and pull away. If I’m running, and I’m driving away from the pack, then I’m negating their advantage and they’re gonna have to chase me down.”

While the fuel-saving strategy undoubtedly works, some drivers in the garage have expressed their frustration with the amount of time they spend fuel saving at superspeedways. Ryan Blaney went as far to say, “it’s pretty bad,” and something that needs to be fixed.

It’s unknown if it’s something NASCAR could fix in the middle of the season. As several crew chiefs have said, the fuel-saving strategy might just be here to stay.