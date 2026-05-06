Dale Earnhardt Jr. disagrees with NASCAR’s Ryan Preece penalty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t expect a penalty to come out of Sunday’s race at Texas. When NASCAR handed one down to Ryan Preece on Tuesday, and not to Kyle Busch, it caught him off guard.

Reacting in a video posted to social media, Earnhardt Jr. made it clear he disagreed with the decision. He questioned the consistency in how the sanctioning body handled two similar situations from the same race weekend.

“I didn’t think either one would get penalized,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “If you’re not going to penalize Kyle, I don’t think you can penalize Preece.”

Alas, that’s where the debate begins. Preece was docked 25 points and fined $50,000 after an incident with Ty Gibbs during the Würth 400 at Texas. The contact sent Gibbs spinning into the outside wall and ended his day, while Preece continued on.

NASCAR cited member conduct rules, specifically actions involving spinning or wrecking another competitor. But intent is where things get murky. Preece’s radio communication before the incident, an expletive-filled rant, quickly went viral and added context to the situation.

After the race, he also acknowledged having a “short fuse” with Gibbs, which only fueled speculation that the move may have been deliberate. Earnhardt Jr. however isn’t convinced that alone should determine the outcome.

“I’m going to assume it was because he all but admitted to what he was going to do,” he added. “But honestly, I don’t agree with this one.”

From a racing standpoint, Earnhardt Jr. pointed to the in-car footage, which shows Gibbs’ No. 54 car moving down the track in front of Preece before the contact. Whether that move justified what happened next is open for interpretation, but it adds enough gray area to make the penalty feel questionable in his eyes.

Because if there’s room for interpretation, there has to be consistency. That’s the core of the issue: “I was really, really surprised by this decision,” Earnhardt Jr. explained. “This is quite an interesting turn of events.”

The penalty dropped Preece to 13th in the standings, though he still holds a comfortable cushion inside the playoff cut line. Still, the bigger story isn’t the points, it’s the precedent.

In a sport built on split-second decisions and unwritten codes, drawing a clear line between hard racing and punishable action isn’t always easy. This time, at least in Earnhardt Jr.’s view, NASCAR may have missed it. He’s not alone in that sentiment either.