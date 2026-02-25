Dale Earnhardt Jr. doubles down on Atlanta being the 'best ticket' on the NASCAR schedule

Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves watching the NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. On this week’s Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt made his case for Atlanta being the “best ticket” on the schedule.

“Atlanta delivers again. We talked about how Atlanta, in my opinion, the best ticket on the series right now,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “It’s the best ticket on the series. Tell me a better.”

Earnhardt’s co-host, T.J. Majors, shared a few tracks he thought were better than Atlanta, such as Charlotte, Bristol, and Kansas. Earnhardt agreed that races at those tracks are good, but don’t deliver the same way Atlanta does.

“Atlanta is my favorite track… I know everywhere else (the Cup Series drivers) are driving their ass off. But at Atlanta, I see it. Atlanta, as a fan, I’m watching, I see it. I see them busting their ass and working their ass hard. Fun to watch. I would love it at Daytona.”

A NASCAR legend agrees with Dale Earnhardt Jr. about NASCAR races at Atlanta

NASCAR has a long history in Atlanta, and the track has received praise after it was reconfigured during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The changes that were made were a banking increase from 24 to 28 degrees in the turns, and the width of the racing surface was consolidated from 55 to 40 feet. The Atlanta track (also known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) has been compared to what fans see at Daytona and Talladega.

As Earnhardt mentioned, the most recent Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series race didn’t disappoint. Despite being involved in a wreck and damaging a fender with 40 laps remaining, Tyler Reddick won the race in double overtime, and it was the first time in nearly two decades that a driver has won the first two races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Earnhardt isn’t the only NASCAR legend who is a fan of Atlanta. Last week, Kevin Harvick shared his love for the track on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.

“As a competitor, I was like, ‘This is the dumbest thing that we’ve ever done in the world of racing.’ But it’s turned into the coolest race on the schedule,” Harvick said of the reconfiguration. He went on to say that the way drivers attack the Atlanta track makes him “excited” because it’s “super intriguing to watch how the things that they have to do and the way that the car has to handle.”