Dale Earnhardt Jr. doubles down on Carson Hocevar stance for sake of NASCAR: 'We need to be celebrating that'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been critical of Carson Hocevar for making reckless moves on the racetrack that could come back to bite him down the line. Still, Earnhardt sees tremendous value in what Hocevar brings to NASCAR.

Some have called for Hocevar to rein it in a bit and be more smart with his decision making during races. Earnhardt said last week he didn’t envision a scenario where Hocevar changes much about his driving style despite the criticism. Earnhardt doubled down on Tuesday’s “Dale Jr. Download,” saying he doesn’t want Hocevar to change anything.

“I don’t want Hocevar to change, I don’t,” Earnhardt said. “… I want to win every race we enter, I do. I want JRM to win every damn race they enter, and I want all our guys to finish first, second, third, fourth, and fifth. But, above all that, I want this sport to be bigger than any other sport, and I want it to be watched by tens of millions of people every week.

“That’s where we need Hocevar. We need people like Hocevar, we need people like Connor Zilisch, we need people like Ross Chastain, we need people like Denny Hamlin — we need all these very great, awesome, different personalities. And we need to be celebrating that.”

Carson Hocevar is a hurricane

There’s something to be said about a young, aggressive driver entering NASCAR and creating drama both on and off the racetrack. In the 1980s, that driver was Dale Earnhardt. Interestingly enough, that’s exactly who seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty compared Hocevar to last week.

Of course, Hocevar will likely need to clean some things up along the way. Just 23, he’s got plenty of time ahead of him to that. However, there’s no doubt Hocevar is becoming one of the more talked about drivers in the sport, and that’s a good place to be, Earnhardt said.

“I text Hocevar all the time, and I say, ‘Hey, we’re critical, we’re gonna be critical, we’re gonna talk about you. Your job is to buckle up and race and do your best. The noise is gonna be noisy. It’s when they’re not talking about you is when you need to be worried. If you’re invisible out there, if nobody’s worried about you, concerned about you, pulling for you, caring about your performance, then you’re in trouble.’ There’s drivers out there that fit that bill,” Earnhardt said, “and I didn’t ever wanna be one of those guys.”

Hocevar is still looking for that first win in the Cup Series. Three races into the 2026 season, he sits an impressive 10th in the points standings.