Dale Earnhardt Jr. doubles down on praise for Carson Hocevar, Spire Dale Sr. throwback efforts

Carson Hocevar didn’t just deliver a breakout performance at Darlington. He made a lasting impression on one of the sport’s most respected voices in the process.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doubled down on his praise for Hocevar and Spire Motorsports following the race, highlighting not only the on-track execution, but the effort behind the scenes that brought the Dale Earnhardt Sr.-inspired throwback to life.

“I think a lot of people would say that Hocevar’s group knocked it out of the park,” Earnhardt Jr. said on The Dale Jr. Download. “I’m biased. We talked about it on the show last week. That particular scheme from 1981, it’s a lost year for Dad, because it was so bad for the most part. Not a good year for him. But that’s my favorite design of Wrangler car that he ever raced, for sure.

“Hocevar’s team did a lot of great stuff on social media with content. They went all out. They put some good effort into this. I just don’t see a lot of folks putting that kind of effort into certain campaigns. Even non-throwback campaigns. Hell of a job. It helps that he goes out there and has a great performance on the racetrack. But it was a good-looking race car, a good-looking job.”

Alas, that performance made the tribute hit even harder. Hocevar drove to a fourth-place finish at Darlington, emerging as the lead Chevrolet in a race that typically punishes even the smallest mistakes.

For a young driver still building consistency at the Cup level, it marked one of the most complete races of his career: “Carson Hocevar came out of pretty much nowhere. He ended up being the lead Chevy, drove all the way to fourth,” Jeff Gluck said on The Teardown.

For Jordan Bianchi, it wasn’t just the finish, but the maturity behind it: “Just a smart drive. In a race where it requires patience and maturity and not making mistakes, Carson didn’t do anything,” Bianchi added. “I mean, he was really smooth today. Didn’t get involved in anything.”

That’s been the missing piece for Hocevar. The raw speed has always been there, but execution has wavered. At Darlington, one of NASCAR’s toughest and most unforgiving tracks, Hocevar flipped that narrative in a major way.

“He didn’t push it,” Bianchi stated. “No, he drove a really smart race today and showed the talent that he has.”

And if that version sticks, the implications are significant: “When he figures this out and puts this together and when Spire starts putting this all together, look out,” Bianchi said. “They are going to do some damage.”

On a weekend built around honoring the past, Hocevar managed to do both. He delivered a meaningful tribute and took a major step forward in his own career. In the eyes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., that combination is exactly what made it special.