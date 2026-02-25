Dale Earnhardt Jr. doubts Carson Hocevar will ever change despite criticism: 'This is who he is'

Carson Hocevar’s ultra-aggressive style has drawn criticism from veterans across the NASCAR Cup Series garage. But if you’re expecting him to tone it down anytime soon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t believe that’s going to happen.

On the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt suggested that what fans and competitors are seeing from Hocevar right now is likely the finished product. Don’t expect a major shift in 2026.

“No, it’s going to take two or three times for some people to do this. This is who he is. This cat’s different,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t think that he has — and this is not a knock at all — I just don’t think he has the ability to have remorse.”

Earnhardt clarified that Hocevar understands racing etiquette and right from wrong. The issue, in his view, isn’t awareness; it’s the identity the young driver is cultivating.

“I think he does understand right from wrong. I think he does know when he makes a mistake,” Earnhardt continued. “We’ve heard him talk. We know that he has common sense. But I don’t know that he’s going to take a ton of advice from his competitors.”

More on Carson Hocevar from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

That sentiment aligns with recent comments from Kevin Harvick, who said drivers may eventually “send a message” if Hocevar continues putting them in uncomfortable positions. Hocevar’s run in Atlanta, where he clawed back from two laps down, forced tight holes and contributed to Christopher Bell’s overtime crash, only fueled that discussion.

Still, Earnhardt believes outside criticism won’t move the needle: “He’s not going to listen to Denny Hamlin or Joey Logano or anybody else,” Earnhardt explained. “Those are the people that aren’t signing his paycheck. Those aren’t the people that are responsible for his future.”

Instead, Hocevar will look inward to his team: “He’s going to listen to his team owners, his crew chief and all his people that he trusts,” Earnhardt added. “If they’re all telling him, ‘Don’t change. Keep being you,’ that’s probably what we’re going to get.”

In Earnhardt’s view, Hocevar genuinely embraces his approach, and there’s no reason to think he’ll differ: “I honestly feel like he doesn’t want to drive or do it any differently. He loves how he drives,” the NASCAR Hall of Famer explained. “He loves his style.”

Alas, that confidence has already produced strong results in 2026. But in a garage where memories are long and payback is part of the culture, the balance between identity and adaptability could define Hocevar’s future.

For now, Earnhardt’s takeaway is simple: don’t expect a personality shift. This is Carson Hocevar, for better or worse, and the NASCAR Cup Series is going to have to get used to it.