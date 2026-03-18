Dale Earnhardt Jr. doubts Denny Hamlin's reasoning for NASCAR success late in career: 'He's an anomaly'

Denny Hamlin, whether he wants to admit it or not, will go down as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history when it’s all said and done. Sure, a Cup Series championship is missing on that resume, but those 61 checkered flags — the most recent coming Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — show the talent Hamlin possesses.

Hamlin has said before that he doesn’t believe he’s as talented as some of his main competitors and that it’s his unmatched work ethic that keeps him at the top of his game at the age of 45. Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t doubt that Hamlin works hard. But when it comes to raw talent, Earnhardt believes Hamlin is selling himself short.

“Denny gets out of his car, and I’ve heard him say this before. He gets out of the car, and he says, ‘I’m not as good as all those guys, I gotta work harder, I work really hard.’ I don’t believe he’s correct,” Earnhardt said on Tuesday’s Dale Jr. Download. “I don’t think he’s outworking those guys. He’s got too much sh*t to do. He says he’s working hard, and I believe he is, but everybody is working hard. I do believe he’s as good as some of them guys. I do believe he’s better than some of them guys. I believe he’s better than quite possibly a Cale Yarborough, some of those big names he’s looked up to.

“In a couple more years, you might put him on the Mount Rushmore, you might. I do believe, talent-wise, he ranks way higher than he wants to admit. He probably deep down inside believes that he ranks higher, but he’s just not gonna say it.”

Denny Hamlin is still at the top of his game

With his win at Las Vegas, Hamlin broke a tie with Kevin Harvick to take over sole possession of 10th on the all-time wins list. Hamlin also became the fifth driver to get to Victory Lane in 20 different seasons, joining Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt, and Jeff Gordon.

Again, Hamlin is 45 years old, doing things that very few have done before him at this age. He is very much in the Bobby Allison, Harry Gant, Dale Earnhardt, and Mark Martin tier of drivers who never fell off as they competed in their mid 40s and beyond.

Earnhardt went as far as to call Hamlin an “anomaly” in NASCAR history. As for that championship Hamlin is missing, Earnhardt thinks 2026 is the year he finally gets it done.

“There are anomalies in our history of drivers who didn’t fall off. There are guys that won races into their late 40s and into their 50s. They just didn’t fall off for whatever reason. A lot of guys tend to fall off around the same time frame in those early 40s, mid 40s, they’re toast, and he’s not doing that,” Earnhardt said. “He’s an anomaly. He’s a unicorn. He’s one of those guys that mentally is as sharp as you can be and still has the passion and motivation to go out there and do it and risk it. You gotta take risks, you gotta put yourself in situations where you’re uncomfortable.

“When you get older, you start not doing that. You quit taking risks, you quit going into uncomfortable places. You get comfortable, you get complacent. For the most part, you’re well off financially, and you no longer do the things that you were doing that got you there. He still has that passion and that work ethic to do what’s necessary, but I think he’s an extremely, extremely talented driver. … I think this is his year.”