Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops major 2027 NASCAR schedule rumor

Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivered some potential 2027 NASCAR schedule scoop on the Dale Jr. Download. If the NASCAR Hall of Famer is correct, Naval Base Coronado will be back for an encore next year. Kevin Harvick will not approve.

Harvick was hopeful it would be a one-off and not back-to-back, based on how the reception of the first Chicago Street Race and then the successive trips back, not matching the reception of the first. To keep Race on the Base special, Harvick was hoping not to return to San Diego next season and to do more one-offs in other areas of the country where NASCAR fans could get a new experience.

Dale Jr. doesn’t necessarily disagree with the assessment, but the word he’s hearing is that NASCAR will return to San Diego in 2027.

“But I do want to say, man, I heard the rumor that we might be going back next year,” said Earnhardt. “I think it might be a two-year deal instead of a three-year deal. I’m just hearing some rumors. But Harvick said on his podcast or his show that it’s probably better left one and done.”

“You know, you just… And I totally get what he’s saying. I guess they can’t. I guess… Maybe NASCAR would love to do it once. But maybe the reason why they have to do it twice is to get the commitment from the other side.

“Because it’s a big lift. It’s a big lift for the Navy.

“I’m sure there’s some stuff going on with the city and everything there. And maybe that side said, no, man, we can’t just do this once. So maybe there was a reason why it had to be two years.”

By all metrics, the event was a hit. According to NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Ben Kennedy, the San Diego race weekend attracted more than 125,000 fans. Fans from all 50 states and 17 different countries. 67% of the ticket sales were to first-time attendees of a NASCAR event.

NASCAR has hurdles to overcome

There were hurdles, however. Hurdles that must be overcome in 2027 per Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“That’s the other side. And I think, to Kevin Harvick’s point, the other part of the conversation is there was a lot of shit that didn’t go good,” Earnhardt said. “You know, there was a lot of folks that had to endure long lines, tons of walking.

“On Friday, I did like 15,000 steps. I think Steven Steffen, who’s working for JR Motorsports and a few other people out there, did 25,000 steps on Friday. So, I mean, you were walking all over the place to get to where you needed to go.

“And ran out of food on Friday or Saturday. There was a lot of things that didn’t go well. And you’ll get that grace on the first go, right? And when everybody’s excited to be there, they’ll give up or therefore go or ignore or overlook, you know, let some shit slide, right? You won’t get that the second time.

“You shouldn’t, you know? And so if they do go back and run it again, they got to make sure that the things that weren’t good or the things that they misread or whatever are cured, fixed, cleaned up.”

In the end, Earnhardt is excited to return, but he agrees with Harvick in terms of NASCAR finding new opportunities on the schedule for a unique experience for drivers and fans alike each season.

“But, yeah, I kind of agree with Kevin. Like, man, if you could just take this thing, this cool little one-off, neat race that we’re going to do every year and just take it all around the country, that would be pretty badass.

“And maybe, you know, we get there one day. But I don’t mind that we’re going back.

“I think it’ll be fun. But, you know, that first one was so cool. Be interesting to see if they kind of change the racetrack.”

The race wasn’t just a winner in terms of attendance; it was a TV winner as well. Prime Video revealed the ratings for the NASCAR Cup Series race at San Diego. Per Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, Prime Video got 2.28 million viewers for the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado.