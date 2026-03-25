Dale Earnhardt Jr. encouraged by Corey Day progress after Darlington O'Reilly race

Corey Day’s steady rise through the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is starting to turn heads. Including one of the sport’s most respected voices.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered high praise for the young driver following his latest performance at Darlington. He pointed to both his results and his approach as signs of a driver beginning to figure things out in a hurry.

“Corey Day is doing a really great job with very limited experience,” Earnhardt Jr. said, via The Dale Jr. Download. “A couple of weeks of just getting in there and getting the job done. Darlington’s one of those race tracks where you have to mind your business and be smart.

“He’s had a couple of good races to sort of start to build on. Corey listened to everything everybody tried to tell him. Top 10 at Darlington is hard to do.”

That last part is what makes Day’s performance stand out even more. Darlington is widely considered one of the toughest tracks in NASCAR, known for its worn surface, narrow racing groove and constant demand for patience.

For a young driver still learning the nuances of stock car racing, it’s the kind of place that can expose mistakes quickly. Instead, Day passed the test.

The driver of the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet started just outside the top 10 and methodically worked his way forward, ultimately finishing sixth in Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Series race. In doing so, he extended his top-10 streak to five consecutive races, a sign of growing consistency that’s becoming harder to ignore.

It wasn’t flashy. It wasn’t aggressive. But it was exactly what Darlington demanded: “I fired off the race really free,” Day said, via Hendrick.com. “I think the biggest thing is this place is just so tough and so low-grip, that being able to manage a not-so-great handling race car around this place or a free car or a tight car is really hard.”

That ability to adapt, and learn on the fly, has been a defining theme of Day’s recent stretch. After spending the opening stage figuring out how to manage his equipment, he adjusted to changing conditions throughout the race, handling both loose and tight setups before finding a balance late.

“Stage three we hit on it pretty good,” Day added. “Overall, super fun day. A lot of fun running the fence and sliding around out here.”

For Earnhardt, that willingness to listen and improve may be the most encouraging sign of all. In a series where raw talent alone isn’t enough, Day is beginning to show the maturity and racecraft needed to match his upside.

If this stretch is any indication, his learning curve may be accelerating faster than expected. At a place like Darlington, that says a lot. We can’t wait to see how what he has in store for next.