Dale Earnhardt Jr. expresses surprise at Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit: 'How did we not see this coming?'

The NASCAR garage is still trying to process the escalating legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and former competition director Chris Gabehart. Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits he’s stunned it didn’t leak sooner.

On the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt reacted to the lawsuit JGR filed against Gabehart. It’s all made a little more complicated by the fact that he was recently hired by Spire Motorsports as their Chief Motorsports Officer.

“How did we not see this coming?” Earnhardt asked. “There are a lot of good secrets kept in this. This has been going on since the end of last year, and no one knew.”

The rumor mill had already connected Gabehart to Spire following his departure from JGR, but the legal fireworks caught many off guard: “We knew that Gabehart had left JGR and was going to Spire. That rumor was out there.

“We didn’t think anything of it,” Earnhardt said. “The one thing that I thought was like, ‘Well, why? What happened?’”

Continuing, Earnhardt pointed to the timeline as particularly curious. Gabehart had been elevated from crew chief for Denny Hamlin into a broader technical leadership role. Midway through last season, when Ty Gibbs struggled, Gabehart reportedly stepped back into a more hands-on role.

“That to me sounds like, ‘Okay, this is a valuable piece of their system,’” Earnhardt explained. “Then at the end of the year, he’s leaving. I’m like, ‘What happened?’

“Then you start to make assumptions like, ‘Well, did they have a falling out with Ty Gibbs?’ I can’t imagine Spire outbidding Gibbs. I know they throw money around.”

More on Chris Gabehart, Joe Gibbs Racing drama

Moreover, JGR’s lawsuit, first reported by The Athletic, alleges Gabehart attempted to take confidential team information to a direct competitor in Spire. The organization is seeking more than $8 million in damages and an injunction to protect its proprietary data. Gabehart has strongly denied the accusations, citing a third-party forensic review of his devices that allegedly found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Hamlin, who still drives for JGR while co-owning 23XI Racing, has called the situation “disappointing” and emphasized how fiercely teams guard technical information in today’s spec-car era.

For Earnhardt, the secrecy surrounding the dispute may be the most surprising element of all. In a sport where rumors spread quickly, this one simmered behind closed doors until it exploded.

Now, instead of battling solely on the track, two organizations are preparing for a courtroom fight that could reshape competitive boundaries in the Cup Series garage. Time will tell how it all ends up working out.