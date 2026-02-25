Dale Earnhardt Jr. fed up with conversation surrounding payback on Carson Hocevar after Atlanta: 'So sick of that s***'

Another week, another debate about whether Carson Hocevar was in the wrong for wrecking another driver. The pattern seems to repeat on loop at times in the NASCAR Cup Series ever since the talented 23-year-old driver rose to the top level full time.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had enough of it. He’s tired of the constant discussion over whether Hocevar’s actions will come back to bite him.

To the former racing veteran, it’s a tired trope. He’d much rather examine the particulars of an individual incident and break that down rather than speculate over who might come after Carson Hocevar down the road in retaliation or wonder if Hocevar might start to learn from his actions and adjust his driving style accordingly.

“I mean he don’t care,” Earnhardt said on the Dale Jr. Download, clearly getting a bit exasperated. “I mean we’re going to debate this, what ifs, or who will, hypotheticals. I get so sick of that s***. We’re here right now to talk about whether this is his fault or not his fault. And I think it’s clear that he bears the responsibility for everything that happened right there, right?

“Does somebody come, does this come back on him? We don’t know. We do not know. And I don’t want to waste time on this show going, ‘Oh well, yeah, I bet somebody gets him back. Oh, you don’t think somebody gets him back? I bet they do. I bet they don’t.'”

So what happened at Atlanta, exactly? On an overtime restart, Carson Hocevar ended up clearing out Christopher Bell into the wall, forcing a second restart.

On replay, it appeared that Hocevar had no good options. He had cars coming behind him at full throttle and he had Bell stuck in front of him. He tried to force it three-wide through a narrow gap and hit Bell, sending him spinning.

“Listen, there’s no way around this,” Earnhardt said. “I mean there ain’t no way around this. Hocevar is fully to blame for what happened right there.”

Still, Earnhardt came away explaining that there was only so much Carson Hocevar could have done in that instance.

“Late in the race, though, listen, what is Hocevar supposed to do?” he said. “He’s getting shoved like crazy from behind. Where’s he supposed to send that? If he runs in the back of Bell, I think he wrecks Bell. I feel like the 1 of (Ross) Chastain is full throttle in the back of the 77, right? Oh yeah, (Hocevar) did (go for it). He aimed for the gap. Wasn’t a hole.”

So we’re once again left debating the merits of Carson Hocevar’s driving. But, if Earnhardt has his way, at least the fallout will be less of a topic on the Dale Jr. Download going forward.