Dale Earnhardt Jr. fires back at critics of NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

After multiple postponements due to the winter storm throughout the southeast region, the annual NASCAR Clash went on Wednesday night at Bowman Gray Stadium. In terms of entertainment, there was a segment of fans who weren’t satisfied with what they saw over the course of 200 laps at the 0.25-mile short track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has seen the chatter, all of the negativity surrounding the Clash. Earnhardt isn’t quite on board with all of it, appreciative of NASCAR for getting the race completed while dealing with some elements out of its control.

“Lotta chatter on the race last night. I’m not complaining because I think Cup even racing at Bowman Gray period is badass. I appreciate NASCAR working to get a finish,” Earnhardt wrote on X. “The weather was an issue and I’m glad they pushed through instead of giving up. I don’t like allowing the field to fuel when others had opted to put themselves at an advantage in that area.

“But it doesn’t ruin the night for me. It was an exhibition and I was entertained. Appreciate the entire industry dealing with all the inconveniences to make the event happen.”

NASCAR Clash was a mixed bag for fans

The weather was a factor leading up to the race and during. At the midway point of the race, sleet arrived at the racetrack. NASCAR mandated teams put on wet-weather tires and the second half of the race saw caution after caution.

With caution laps not being counted, the pace slowed down and NASCAR went past its allotted time on FOX. The final 35 laps were seen on FS2 and multiple streaming services.

Included in there was a mandatory stop for fuel after multiple cars ran out. Teams who put in enough fuel at the start weren’t pleased with that development, seeing as their advantage was taken away.

Ultimately, NASCAR completed the race after more than three hours. Ryan Preece took the checkered flag, picking up his first win in a Cup Series car.

With the Clash in the past, the focus immediately shifts to the Daytona 500. The 68th running of the Great American Race is set for Sunday, Feb. 15.