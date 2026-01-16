Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives strong opinion on Steve Phelps knowing backlash is coming: 'I don't give a sh*t'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Tuesday he spoke with Steve Phelps after the NASCAR commissioner announced last week he will step down at the end of the month. Earnhardt shared some of that conversation on his Dale Jr. Download podcast.

“I talked to Phelps about that. He told me he hopes this is a way for the sport to move forward if that’s what needs to happen,” Earnhardt said.

Phelps announced his resignation one month after NASCAR went to trial against Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The teams filed an antitrust lawsuit against the sanctioning body and France, alleging monopolistic practices. The discovery process revealed several text messages and emails which raised concerns about Phelps’ leadership.

In an August 2023 text exchange with Brian Herbst, NASCAR chief media and revenue officer, Phelps said that longtime team owner Richard Childress should be “taken out back and flogged.” Phelps called him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.” Phelps’ comments came after Childress publicly criticized the Next Gen car and the media rights deal that was still being negotiated. During his trial testimony, Phelps expressed regret over the text messages. He said he apologized to Childress even before the messages became public.

Earnhardt has a close, personal relationship with Childress. His father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., was the star of his team for two decades. Earnhardt didn’t appreciate what Phelps said about Childress, though he believes Phelps has fully owned it.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Steve Phelps ‘is a great dude’

“I don’t mind telling you that I think Phelps is a great dude,” Earnhardt said. “I know what he said about Richard Childress is not cool, I didn’t like it, I don’t think that was a good thing to say about Richard. No matter what you think about Richard Childress, Richard is near family to me. I grew up in his shop, my dad drove his racecars, and we’ve got a connection and a bond unique to a lot of other people in the industry.

“I didn’t appreciate what Phelps said about him, and I would tell that to Phelps and Phelps would agree it was a dumb thing to say. We’ve all said things in messages that we would prefer people not to see but if you’re a guy in Phelps’ position, you can’t f*cking say that sh*t in a text message. That was a mistake on his own part. He’s owned it from what I can tell, and Steve Phelps will land on his feet.”

The Childress comments aside, Earnhardt spoke highly of Phelps and NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell for “actually trying to get the teams what they freaking wanted” in the most recent Charter Agreement negotiations. Earnhardt acknowledged that might not be a popular opinion.

“He’s a good dude, and he’s done some great things in our sport,” Earnhardt said. “He’s shepherded our sport through some tough times, and I’ll know I’ll catch some sh*t for that, but I don’t give a sh*t, this is what I believe. … If y’all were paying attention during the trial, we all learned that both Phelps and O’Donnell were actually trying to get the teams what they freaking wanted. Aside from what Phelps said about Richard, Phelps and O’Donnell were kind of working to get everything right. I mean, f*ck.”