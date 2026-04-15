Dale Earnhardt Jr. highlights major challenge facing Ty Gibbs, JGR over next decade

For all the momentum Ty Gibbs has built early in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes the biggest challenge ahead may have little to do with what happens on the racetrack. Instead, it’s about what happens at the top.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. pointed to the long-term sustainability of Joe Gibbs Racing as the defining factor in Gibbs’ future success. Particularly as team owner Joe Gibbs continues to age.

“The challenge for Gibbs is going to really be how that operation has run from the top down,” Earnhardt said. “Joe is way up there in age. … He is 85 years old. So that right there, he’s a huge part of their sustained success.”

Earnhardt’s point is simple. Joe Gibbs isn’t just a figurehead, he’s the foundation. From sponsor relationships to team culture, his presence has helped make JGR one of the most consistent organizations in NASCAR.

But as Earnhardt noted, maintaining that same level without him won’t be easy: “How they carry that on beyond Joe himself is the key to Ty’s success,” he added.

To illustrate the point, Earnhardt drew a direct comparison to Dale Earnhardt Inc. following the death of Dale Earnhardt: “With Dale Earnhardt and without Dale Earnhardt, two different buildings, two different operations, two different businesses,” he explained. “Even though the name is there, it is just not the same if that man isn’t walking in the building.”

Alas, that reality highlights what’s at stake for Gibbs. On track, the 23-year-old is beginning to deliver on his immense potential. Fresh off his first Cup Series win at Bristol, Gibbs has strung together consistent performances and now looks like a legitimate contender week in and week out.

Off track however, the future is less certain. Earnhardt emphasized that the ability for JGR to maintain its infrastructure, from sponsorships to engineering talent, will ultimately determine whether Gibbs can sustain success over the long haul.

“When Joe is gone, how can they continue to have the partnerships they need to fund the operation and build fast race cars?” Earnhardt asked. If the answer is yes, the ceiling remains incredibly high.

“If they can find that magic way to do those things … Ty’s got a real opportunity at a solid 20-year career with a lot of wins,” the NASCAR Hall of Famer added

For now, Gibbs is trending upward. But as Earnhardt made clear, the next decade may hinge less on the driver, and more on the organization behind him. We’ll see what he can accomplish.