Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller react to Justin Allgaier locking JRM into Daytona 500 on speed

Corey Heim and Justin Allgaier qualified for the Daytona 500 on speed on Wednesday night during single-car qualifying. That means that JR Motorsports will have a team in The Great American Race, courtesy of Allgaier.

While at the track, FS1’s broadcast crew caught up with team owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller. Both were ecstatic about the night’s results.

Earnardt was asked whether it was more stressful to be at the Daytona 500 as a driver or a team owner. He was split.

“I don’t know. This is a lot of fun either way, man,” Earnhardt said. “It’s such a great sport, so much fun to be a part of it. It’s awesome to be able to come down here and try to make your way in. It is stressful, but that’s the best part about it.”

The @JRMotorsports reaction when they were the top two on speed of the #DAYTONA500 open cars is what makes @NASCAR so great. pic.twitter.com/S4srpCM31t — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) February 12, 2026

Justin Allgaier was one of the first cars on the track during qualifying on Wednesday. He went out behind a red-hot Heim and posted a very similar time, clocking in at 49.201.

Heim posted a 49.138, a time that was looking like it might hold as a top-10 time, sending him through to a second round of qualifying. It would also give him a chance to win a spot on the front row or even the pole position.

But for Justin Allgaier, it was a huge night. He has previously competed in the Daytona 500 at the Cup Series level three times. This will mark his fourth.

Miller was thrilled by the result, chiming in on what it meant for JR Motorsports. She explained.

“It feels really good,” she said. “I don’t know about less stress, but it feels really good. We’re super proud of Justin. Want to thank Traveller Whiskey for this opportunity. Couldn’t be any better.”

Now, already into the Daytona 500 field, Justin Allgaier will get a chance to fight for his starting position on Thursday night. NASCAR will run two Duels, with one determining the inside line and the other determining the outside line.