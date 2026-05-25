Dale Earnhardt Jr. on lightning delay being lifted at Coca-Cola 600: 'They’ve never done that before'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was surprised to see NASCAR lift the lightning hold early during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. During the broadcast, Earnhardt revealed that he’s never seen NASCAR lift the lightning delay before 30 minutes.

“In the past, anytime there was a lightning strike within eight or so miles of the racetrack, there’s a 30-minute hold,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “That has always been the case over the last several years. This is the very first time that I can remember that they’ve had a meteorologist on-site to tell them that they are good to go.

“To clear the lightning hold, I think it might have been serving everybody on pit road a little bit to add another lap before they brought them to pit road. But it cleared it, opened pit road, make your decision, fellas. …It’s a new thing. They’ve never done that before.”

With NASCAR having a meteorologist at Charlotte, that could be the reason why the 30-minute hold was lifted. Also, with the race being in the final stage, NASCAR likely wanted to get all 600 miles in before it got too late.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made NASCAR Cup Series debut at Coca-Cola 600

It was reported that the meteorologist cleared the lightning clock because the lightning strike was six miles away, but moving away from the track. The decision didn’t sit well with Eric Brill, a meteorologist from Memphis, Tennessee, as he wrote on X/Twitter, “As a meteorologist, that’s a foolish decision and someone that is trying to (see) the conclusion of the race and doesn’t care about safety.”

The 2026 Coca-Cola 600 has had everything. Along with the weather delay and strong racing, there was a tribute for Kyle Busch, who died on Thursday. And due to the rain in the area, the race ended early, and Daniel Suárez won the race, which was fitting since he had a good relationship with Busch.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a lot of history with the Coca-Cola 600 and Charlotte. He made his Cup Series debut at the race in 1999 and earned a P16 finish.







