Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes bold prediction on Kyle Busch NASCAR future amid RCR struggles

With Kyle Busch continuing to struggle at Richard Childress Racing, it’s becoming a more realistic possibility that the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season could be his last with the team. Busch has gone over 100 races without a win and currently sits 27th in the points standings.

The two-time Cup champion is in the final year of his deal with RCR. Despite what’s gone wrong for Busch in recent years, Dale Earnhardt Jr. still believes there’s an opportunity out there for him to get back in contention.

“My guess if I had to predict what ends up happening, Kyle Busch ends up getting an opportunity that gets him back toward the front of the field,” Earnhardt said on the latest Dale Jr. Download.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports reported in January that more than 20 drivers were entering contract years. Silly Season could see lots of driver movement, and that includes Busch. Right now, Earnhardt sees Spire Motorsports as a potential landing spot for Busch, who has a strong relationship with Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson and drives part-time for the team in the Truck Series.

“I just got a weird feeling he’s gonna end up at Spire for some reason,” Earnhardt said. “… They would probably absolutely take him. … I could see him getting over there.”

Can Kyle Busch get back on track with another team in 2027?

Based on this season alone, Spire would appear to be a step up for Busch, with every Spire driving sitting inside the top-20 of the standings. There could be other openings as well and at the end of the day, Earnhardt thinks there’s time for Busch, who turns 41 on May 2, to prove to himself and everybody else that he’s still capable of being a force in Cup.

“I think that he ends up getting in a decent car before it’s all said and done. He’s not gonna drive cars that are underperforming for the rest of his career,” Earnhardt said. “He’s gonna get in something, he’s gonna find his way back to the front, he’s gonna have a couple moments of alright, I still can do this, proving it to himself and the rest of the world that he’s as good as he’s always been or as talented as he’s always been.

“But the time in the hourglass is running out. Father Time is undefeated and all that stuff. But I believe it happens, and it could be next year. He’s not got a long-term deal at RCR. That’s the story moving forward and that’s what I believe happens in the summer.”