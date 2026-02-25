Dale Earnhardt Jr. names driver he'd want to see come back to NASCAR for one-off race

If Dale Earnhardt Jr. could wave a magic wand and bring one retired driver back for a one-off NASCAR race, the choice wouldn’t take long. He’s deciding on four-time Cup Series champion, and his former teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon.

On the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt admitted the list of drivers he’d love to see return is long, but Gordon’s name sits at the top: “Dude, the list is everybody that’s retired. Jeff Gordon. God, I’d love to see Jeff Gordon run another race,” Earnhardt said.

That sentiment carries weight considering their long history. During the height of the Earnhardt vs. Gordon rivalry, Junior wasn’t exactly rooting for the rainbow warrior.

“I’ll be honest, when Dad and Jeff were racing on the racetrack, I didn’t like Jeff because he was beating dad,” Earnhardt stated. “He could beat dad. He was a tough competitor.

“Jeff wasn’t aggressive or anything like that, but he was tough competition. I didn’t like anybody that was going to be a potential opponent.”

At the time, Earnhardt Jr. didn’t fully grasp the mutual respect and business relationship that existed between his father and Gordon off the track. That perspective shifted dramatically years later when the two became teammates at Hendrick Motorsports.

“We became teammates, got to know each other better, had a lot of laughs, had a lot of great times together,” Earnhardt said. As you can tell, their relationship blossomed over the years.

Nowadays, Gordon serves as vice chairman at Hendrick, deeply involved in the organization’s competitive direction. Through the Hendrick-JR Motorsports relationship, Earnhardt works directly with Gordon on a regular basis, which only fuels the friendly nudging.

“Every chance I get, I rib him about running one more race,” Earnhardt explained. “He’s just right at that age where you could probably still do it. Go run an Xfinity or a rally or a Truck race. We’d have so much fun.”

But Gordon, now firmly settled into executive life, isn’t biting: “I know he has no interest. He’s like zero freaking interest,” Earnhardt laughed. “He’s fine. Over it. He’s like, ‘I’m not about that.’”

Still, the thought of seeing the four-time Cup champion strap back in, even just once, is enough to get NASCAR fans dreaming. For Earnhardt, the rivalry that once defined an era has transformed into friendship, with lingering hope of one more green flag for Jeff Gordon.