Dale Earnhardt Jr. points to Cole Custer-Carson Hocevar COTA contact as payback: 'Don't mess with Custer'

Carson Hocevar’s aggressive driving style has made him one of the most talked-about drivers early in the NASCAR season. According to Dale Earnhardt Jr., it already led to some payback.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. reacted to late-race contact between Hocevar and Cole Custer at Circuit of The Americas. He suggests the incident may have been a bit of an intentional retaliation from the Haas wheelman.

“We talked about last week on the show, Hocevar and payback,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “It looks like somebody has accomplished or made an attempt, and it was Cole Custer.”

The moment came late in the race on the frontstretch as the field charged toward the finish. Earnhardt Jr. described the sequence on his show as it unfolded between the two drivers exiting the final corner.

“Late in the race, I think it was almost the last lap,” he explained. “Mike Joy says, ‘Oh! Hocevar is around.’ They’re on the front straightaway. It looks like, and I don’t know what happened earlier, coming off the final corner, Cole Custer and him make contact.”

According to Earnhardt Jr., “Stone Cold” Cole Custer appeared to move toward Hocevar after the contact. He then sent the No. 77 Chevrolet spinning into the grass just before the start-finish line.

“Cole’s car, who’s on the inside and about a car, half a car-length ahead, veers to the right, sending Hocevar into the grass,” Earnhardt Jr. added. “Hocevar loses control, spins out. Right before the flag stand or right at the flag stand. So, racing for 30th.”

Whether intentional or not, Earnhardt Jr. made it clear he believes Hocevar might want to think twice before antagonizing certain drivers in the garage, especially Custer: “Don’t mess with Cole Custer,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “You remember when Cole Custer chased after John Hunter Nemechek after the truck race? Football tackle. Don’t mess with Cole Custer. He is not one to be played with.”

Moreover, Earnhardt Jr. also revisited a broader point he made the week before about drivers who might be most likely to retaliate when it comes to Hocevar’s antics: “I said last week it might’ve been Noah Gragson,” he continued. “I’m not singling Noah out, I’m only saying that if you’re Hocevar, you got to watch those guys that have nothing to lose.”

In Earnhardt Jr.’s view, frustration can build quickly for drivers, especially those struggling to run up front, and they’re often the ones more willing to send a message on track, with nothing to lose: “Those are the guys that you don’t piss off,” he said. “Those are the guys that will absolutely hook your ass and say, ‘I don’t give a shit.’”

Alas, Hocevar has already developed a reputation for aggressive moves early in his Cup Series career. If Earnhardt Jr.’s read of the situation is correct, the COTA incident may be the first sign that other drivers are starting to respond in kind, and it’s no holds barred.