Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts how Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit will end

NASCOURT is back in session. The 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports versus NASCAR lawsuit is in the past. Now, enter Chris Gabehart/Spire Motorsports versus Joe Gibbs Racing.

JGR filed a lawsuit this past Thursday alleging that Gabehart “embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR—Spire Motorsports.” Gabehart denied the allegations and filings revealed Tuesday that JGR is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Gabehart.

It’s officially on between the parties, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t convinced it gets all the way to court. His feeling is that both sides will “make this go away” and reach a settlement.

“I don’t know who to believe,” Earnhardt said Tuesday on the Dale Jr. Download. “I mean, initially, with what JGR put out, it sounded pretty obvious that Gabehart was in trouble. But, honestly, how do we know these days, right? None of us really saw how the NASCAR versus 23XI was gonna go. I don’t think we all envisioned it going to court and then being settled after all the things that went on. That was very dramatic. My hope is very similar to what I felt about the last one, is this settles.

“The funny thing… all of this goes down, JGR files a suit, very publicly puts out that statement, Gabehart responds very publicly. Literally, the next day, Spire puts out an announcement, ‘Gabehart’s our guy!’ So, that was them going, ‘Alright, we’re in this mug’s corner.’ They stake their flag and now it’s on. Who is liable if there is some sort of truth that some information was shared illegally? Is it Spire, is it Gabehart, is it both?

“I think, in the end, this settles and nothing changes. I bet the money guy at Spire says, ‘You know what, make this go away and let’s move on.’ We’ll never truly know how this [went down]. I think there’s a settlement, it goes away, and we don’t really know how it got settled.”

Details of JGR lawsuit against Chris Gabehart, Spire

The preliminary injunction would require Gabehart to “cease and desist working or performing any services for Spire similar to those he provided to JGR for the 18 months following February 9, 2026,” according to a report from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. JGR has also amended its complaint to include Spire as a defendant in the suit.

Gabehart spent the 2025 season as JGR competition director. After the season, according to the lawsuit, Gabehart allegedly sought “carte blanche authority over all racing decisions” at JGR and, when rebuffed by team owner Joe Gibbs, made known he wanted out. Gabehart’s last day at JGR was Nov. 10, eight days after the 2025 season came to an end. As is standard when an employee leaves the company, Gabehart was ordered to hand over his computer and JGR conducted a forensic analysis.

Through the analysis, JGR allegedly discovered that Gabehart had access to confidential and proprietary information. Gabehart allegedly used his personal cell phone to take photos of his laptop screen “in order to conceal that he was accessing and taking JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets.”

Additionally, a Google Drive was found that had a folder titled “Spire” and a subfolder titled “Past Setups.” Gabehart was found to have had meetings with Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson, which JGR was unaware of. He notified JGR on Dec. 17 that he had been offered a job at Spire, though not as a competition director.

Then, on Feb. 11, JGR learned that Gabehart’s new role with Spire would be as the team’s chief motorsports officer. Feeling the position would be too similar to that of what he did at JGR, the team filed the lawsuit on Thursday. The lawsuit states that Gabehart has created damages that exceed $8 million.