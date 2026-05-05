Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'proud' of Carson Hocevar expanding NASCAR footprint at Met Gala

Carson Hocevar turned heads on Monday night when he made a surprise appearance at the annual Met Gala. The 23-year-old was the first NASCAR driver to attend the event since Jeff Gordon in 2008.

And it was a big deal, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained on Ask Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download. A very big deal.

“Listen, I think that was fantastic,” Earnhardt said. “And the reason why, I would have never expected a driver to been invited to that. I don’t even know what it is. I think it’s a little bit of a celebration of fashion and art. Doesn’t matter.

“We need drivers, not all of them, we don’t need them all going to this thing, we need one. We need one over here, one over there and one doing this thing and one doing that thing. We need our drivers in these unusual spaces, connecting with people that aren’t connected to our sport.”

Carson Hocevar did it with aplomb. Rocking a sleek Christian Dior suit and a watch piece given to him by his father, he looked the part.

Earnhardt explained that getting to participate in major events like the Met Gala helps expand the footprint of the sport. It’s similar to when he appeared in Rolling Stone magazine, got to introduce Linkin Park during the MTV Music Awards or went on MTV Cribs.

“Doing those kind of things are a real privilege and a real opportunity to get out and not so much promote yourself, but really introduce the sport to a new audience,” Earnhardt said. “It adds a little credibility to the sport where it had none. So it’s good.”

Carson Hocevar’s profile is quickly expanding past the world of NASCAR. He’s less than two weeks removed from his first win in the Cup Series and already he’s getting opportunities like the Met Gala.

Feedback on social media ranged from very positive to very negative. Some questioned why Hocevar would even attend.

“Let the guy do what he wants to do and let him go promote and be where he wants to be,” Earnhardt said. “He had a lot of fun. I watched his interview. He did a great job, represented himself well, spoke well, knew what the hell he was wearing. Seemed to have a real understanding of why he was there and what he was supposed to accomplish. I was really proud of Hocevar.”

Bottom line: Carson Hocevar held up well. Not everyone would.

“You throw these guys into those scenarios where they’re totally a fish out of water and sometimes it doesn’t go that well,” Earnhardt said. “But I think he did a good job. So that was good.”