Dale Earnhardt Jr. pulls back curtain on NASCAR return to Chase championship format, Mark Martin impact

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed his role in NASCAR’s decision to return to The Chase championship format for the 2026 season. On Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt explained he joined the playoff committee in the offseason last year and was surprised to learn about NASCAR’s intention to revert to The Chase only a week ago.

Earnhardt said that when everyone met for the first time, he felt like his opinion of what NASCAR should do about its championship format was going to get “lost in the conversation” because there were a lot of people in the room.

“I looked across the room, and I’m like, I don’t think I can convince the networks to let go of what they want to hang on to,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t think I can convince NASCAR to go as far as they need to go.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. supported Mark Martin during the playoff committee meetings

Dale Earnhardt Jr. then shared the impact Mark Martin had on NASCAR, making the big change. “There’s a lot of credit being given to Martin,” Earnhardt said. “It’s deserving because right out the gate, he’s like, ‘This is the best way to do it.’ He never let off the gas. If Mark hadn’t have been so adamant at first and stayed the course, I don’t know that we would have gotten this far, and he really did put his neck on the line.”

Martin believes that NASCAR should go back to the 36-race format to determine a champion. Earnahardt revealed that he told the committee in June that he backs Martin on the 36-race format. “36 is the best way to choose who truly is the champion,” Earnahrdt said. “You’re not going to change my mind.”

Ultimately, NASCAR seemed to have listened to Earnhardt and Martin because The Chase has elements of the 36-race format. Points will determine which 16 drivers will qualify for The Chase, and there are no elimination rounds. With The Chase, the driver with the most points at the end of the postseason will be crowned the champion.