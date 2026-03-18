Dale Earnhardt Jr. questions Penske's place in NASCAR Cup Series after championship format change

The “Big Three” of the NASCAR Cup Series has long been made up of Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske. Dale Earnhardt Jr. openly wondered on the most recent “Dale Jr. Download” if a gap now exists between Hendrick/Gibbs and Penske.

Penske dominated the previous elimination-style payoff format in the Next Gen Era, winning three consecutive championships from 2022-2024. Joey Logano won his first of three titles in 2018 with the Gen-6 car. Now that the 2014-2025 format is no more and The Chase is back, Earnhardt has questions about Penske’s ability to be in the hunt for the championship.

“We, for the past four or five years, we’ve always assumed that Penske was gonna have a shot. If they get a car in the final four, they got a shot because Penske and Phoenix are married with one another,” Earnhardt said. “But now that that is completely upended, where do we view Penske as an organization?

“Are they part of the Big Three? If you’re looking at the top teams as the As and then you got the Bs, Cs, and Ds, do you have Hendrick, Gibbs, and then the B teams, and Penske is part of that group? Does Penske need to do more to put themselves back up into the A?”

Penske’s advantage under Playoff format is gone

Penske had the advantage in recent years that the Championship Race was held at Phoenix Raceway, the track at which they perform better at than anyone else. If a Penske driver made it to the Championship 4, it was in all likelihood a wrap.

Now, points accumulated in the 26-race regular season are more important. Most would predict that to have a shot in The Chase, you need to be, at worst, the fifth seed going in. Currently, Ryan Blaney is third in the points standings and got his first win of the season earlier this month at Phoenix. Logano is 11th and hasn’t scored a top-10 finish since the Daytona 500, while Austin Cindric is down in 30th.

Yes, the racetracks on the schedule in The Chase are favorable to Penske. But it’s all about where you start by the time we get to Darlington Raceway in September. Earnhardt isn’t sure if a Penske driver is going to be in a position to go on a championship run.

“They are gonna have a lot of strong races in the playoffs,” Earnhardt said, “but they’re going to need to be a top-three, top-four, top-five team in the regular season to have a real shot at it.”