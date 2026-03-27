Dale Earnhardt Jr. raves over Pontiac Grand Prix wrapped to match Carson Hocevar Dale Sr. throwback scheme

Carson Hocevar and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team went all out for the unofficial Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. Hocevar drove his No. 77 Chevrolet with a paint scheme inspired by the iconic blue and yellow paint car that Dale Earnhardt drove during the 1981 season. They didn’t stop there, however.

Spire also wrapped a vintage Pontiac Grand Prix to match his special Earnhardt throwback paint scheme. Dale Earnhardt Jr. said it was clear that Hocevar and his team “knocked it out of the park” at Darlington and wants to know even more about the Grand Prix.

“Talking about throwbacks, not much of an argument here. I think a lot of people would say that Hocevar’s group knocked it out of the park,” Earnhardt said on Tuesday’s Dale Jr. Download. “Again, I’m biased — that’s my favorite design of Wrangler car that he ever raced, for sure. Hocevar and his team did a lot of great stuff on social media with content. They wrapped a Grand Prix.

“… Where in the hell is that car been and where is it going? Where is it? I want to see it going down the street. What’s it look like on the inside. We never saw the inside. I need to know. I mean, that’s a pretty badass looking car now. I don’t know what it looked like before they wrapped it.”

Dale's a big fan of the Grand Prix that was wrapped to look like @CarsonHocevar's throwback car. 🙌🏼



Where is it? What's gonna happen to it? @DaleJr has questions. pic.twitter.com/jzoEsnWRTY — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) March 24, 2026

Carson Hocevar had a nice looking ride at Darlington

Earnhardt previously called the 1981 Wrangler car his favorite paint scheme that his dad used throughout his NASCAR Hall of Fame career. He enjoyed seeing it back on the racetrack and running up front.

Hocevar finished fourth in this past Sunday’s race, coming out nowhere in Stage 3. Hocevar was in 17th position with 42 laps to go. From there, he went on a passing spree to score his second top-five finish of the 2026 season.

While Darlington no longer serves as an official Throwback Weekend, Earnhardt was pleased to see the effort that Hocevar and his team put into it. He wishes other teams would do the same in the future.

“They bring the Pontiac Grand Prix to the racetrack and take a picture of it, and he’s making a couple practice laps. They went all out. They put some good effort into this,” Earnhardt said. “I just don’t see a lot of folks putting that kind of effort into certain campaigns, even non-throwback campaigns. Hell of a job.”