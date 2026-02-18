Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Brad Keselowski 'dumbest thing I've ever seen' criticism of Riley Herbst after Daytona 500

The final lap of the Daytona 500 produced celebration for Tyler Reddick. Meanwhile, controversy was the theme of the afternoon just about everywhere else.

A last stretch crash triggered by a move from Riley Herbst wiped out a hard-charging Brad Keselowski and ended his chance to win before a final battle could unfold. Keselowski didn’t hide his frustration afterward, calling Herbst’s decision “one of the dumbest things I have ever seen,” believing the No. 35 Toyota wheelman had no realistic chance to block his run to the front.

But on the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered a far different interpretation of the incident. He suggested the contact was more misjudgment than recklessness.

“At the end of the race, there was this interesting sort of debate around Riley Herbst and Brad Keselowski,” Earnhardt said. “Brad was upset, thinking Riley wrecked the field for no reason.

“… That wreck looked like the rest of the wrecks to me. Riley didn’t come up the track in front of him. He drove into him.”

Earnhardt pointed to situational awareness, not intent as the deciding factor. With multiple lanes forming and drivers scanning mirrors and momentum lines simultaneously, he believes Herbst simply didn’t realize how quickly Keselowski was arriving.

“Is it a lack of awareness? I thought it was more like, he’s looking at what’s happening out in front of him. … He just didn’t have all the corners of the car covered,” Earnhardt explained. “It wasn’t so much like, ‘Hey, I’m going to wreck these guys.’ It was more like, ‘Hey, I’m pulling up into an area where there’s a car, and I didn’t know he was there.’”

Moreover, Herbst echoed a similar sentiment after the race. He said he attempted to make it three-wide in a last-second bid to win the Great American Race himself and that the outcome came down to inches. Instead, the contact triggered a multi-car incident roughly 100 yards from the finish line, allowing Reddick to secure victory without a final drag race to the checkered flag.

Regardless, Keselowski still managed to be credited with a fifth-place finish, while Herbst recorded a career-best eighth. Even so, the debate has lingered throughout the garage of whether it was an aggressive move or simple superspeedway chaos.

In the end, Earnhardt leaned toward the latter: “Riley catches a lot of shit, but I’m not gonna get on his ass about this one,” he concluded.

At Daytona, fractions of a second define history. Sometimes controversy lasts longer than the race itself, and with emotions high between Keselowski and Herbst, it’s not hard to see why.