Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to nieces, Karsyn and Kennedy, getting into viral CARS Tour victory lane scuffle

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was impressed with how his nieces, Karsyn Elledge and Kennedy Elledge, handled a scuffle at a CARS Tour race over the weekend. On this week’s Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt was asked about the incident, which happened at Victory Lane.

“That’s a fine line,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “…If it wasn’t a JR Motorsports car… They have to absolutely try to kind of keep the peace, but they have to also be careful not to cross the line and be physical themselves. But I didn’t see anything that I would say was problematic.

Last night in the @CARSTour season opener Doug Barnes wanted to 'talk' with race winner @CadenKvapil before he got out of the car in Victory Lane about an on-track incident that happened late in the race but @KarsynElledge3 & her sister @elledge_kennedy stepped in and wouldn't… pic.twitter.com/QMPPFJsu9d — The Dale Earnhardt Archive (@ArchivesDe) March 1, 2026

“It’s a balance because they do work for the series. They also have a connection to me. I own the car that won the race that guy’s mad at. Doug Barnes was upset with Caden Kvapil after Caden squeezed him into the fence off of Turn Four coming to the white.”

Earnhardt then said he’s glad the altercation didn’t escalate to anything further than Barnes and Kvapil talking at Victory Lane. He also liked how the girls reacted quickly.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s niece, Karsyn, explains the viral CARS Tour incident

Karsyn spoke about the incident on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. She said that her sister, Kennedy, is the one in the viral video pulling Barnes back from Kvapil’s car at Victory Lane.

“At first, I thought they were gonna come up and have some heated conversations, get in the window, say, Hey, f— you man, whatever, and then walk away. I was gonna give him the opportunity to do that,” Karsyn said. “But the second his hands went in the window, I was like, Alright. So I grab around his arm, I muscle him around as hard as I can with my body just away. Then I see Kennedy, she’s staring like this, and he falls into her arms and Josh’s arms, and they just finished him the rest of the way off.”

Karsyn and Kennedy work for the CARS Tour, which sanctions a pair of late model car racing series. Earnhardt is part of the ownership group of the CARS Tour Late Model Stock program, and the group also includes Jeff Burton, Justin Marks, and Kevin Harvick.