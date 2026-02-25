Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Bubba Wallace losing Atlanta lead on final restart after questionable move

Bubba Wallace had the victory in Atlanta in his grasp. Then, in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s eyes, he let it slip away.

On the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt broke down the pivotal overtime restart in Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway. He questioned why Wallace moved out of line with two Toyota teammates directly behind him.

“Bubba Wallace. Let’s talk about Bubba,” Earnhardt said. “Loses the lead on the final restart. Bubba’s in line on the bottom, in front of his teammate. Three Toyotas, all lined up. Man, middle of the back straight-away, he pulls up. They got three-wide right off in Turn 1.”

Wallace entered overtime with arguably the strongest car in the field. He finished second in Stage 1 and won Stage 2, banking critical points and positioning himself perfectly for a shot at the win. On the final restart, he led the bottom lane with Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota directly behind him and the No. 19 of Chase Briscoe also in line.

“He had his teammates behind him,” Earnhardt continued. “The No. 45 of Reddick and the No. 19. He moves up. Went too far. The No. 45 was getting ready to get a push, if he stayed down there. What if the No. 23 never moved off the nose of the No. 45? That’s my point. Why would he not stay in front of his teammate?”

Instead, Wallace tried to block Carson Hocevar’s run up top, drifting higher than intended. That opened the bottom lane for Reddick, who capitalized and ultimately drove to Victory Lane for his second straight win to open 2026.

After the race, Wallace remained measured: “I’m just pumped that Toyota still got to victory lane,” Wallace said. “Need to go back and see, I didn’t think I moved up that much to allow; to put myself up top of three. So, unfortunate, but man what a racecar we had today.”

Instead of bellyaching, Wallace gave credit where credit was due. He actually shouted out Rajah Caruth’s Saturday performance in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race for influencing his approach.

“You know who I learned a lot from was Rajah yesterday,” Wallace said. “He had a mad fast car. … I was like, ‘This car is so fast. Don’t do anything to jeopardize a good finish.’”

In the end, the irony ended up being that in trying to protect the lead, Wallace may have overplayed his hand. Next time, he might try something different to notch the checkered flag.

Regardless, the 23XI Racing wheelman still left Atlanta with a strong points day and a car capable of winning anywhere. But as Earnhardt made clear, in superspeedway-style racing, the smallest move, even with teammates behind you, can change everything.