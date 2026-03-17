Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Carson Hocevar running Dale Earnhardt throwback paint scheme at Darlington NASCAR race

Carson Hocevar, in just his third full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, has drawn comparisons to seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt. Both Hocevar and Spire Motorsports are leaning into it.

On Monday, Chili’s and Spire unveiled an Earnhardt inspired throwback paint scheme for Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet ahead of this Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. The design draws inspiration from the iconic blue and yellow paint scheme Earnhardt drove during the 1981 season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. approves of the design. In fact, he called it his favorite ever paint scheme that his dad used throughout his Hall of Fame career.

“This is my favorite Dale Earnhardt paint scheme,” Earnhardt said on Dale Jr. Download. “It’s the 1981 car and it gets no love because ’81 was a lost year. The car is underrated. That yellow nose with those old vintage stripes is just, in my opinion, straight badass vintage.”

“This is my FAVORITE Dale Earnhardt paint scheme” -Dale Jr



Safe to say he approves of Hocevar’s Darlington throwback. 💯 https://t.co/cXVzNIqdXM pic.twitter.com/1upJ5LiMZU — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) March 17, 2026

Dale Earnhardt Jr. approves of Carson Hocevar throwback paint scheme

The scheme was actually once used by Martin Truex Jr. over two decades ago in an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. That particular car had one issue, Earnhardt explained.

“We ran it on Martin Truex’s car at Darlington when he won the championship in the Chance 2 deal,” Earnhardt said. “I was so pissed off, I got Martin Truex Jr. in the car that my favorite scheme of my dad’s, right? We’re going to Darlington with a chance to clinch. I’m on the pit box. I didn’t see the car before they put it on the grid. He pulls out on the racetrack to do his pace laps, and they’ve got blue tape on the valance. And so, it’s a yellow nose.

“I don’t know why that’s hilarious to me today that I was so annoyed by that, but I was madder than hell that Bono Manion had put blue tape on valance of the yellow-nosed race car. I wanted yellow.”

This one looks just right to Earnhardt. As for Hocevar, he’s quickly become one of the more talked about drivers in the sport. It’s his aggressive brand of racing that’s created him fans off the racetrack, but enemies on it.

It sounds quite familiar to that of Earnhardt. If Hocevar has even half the career of “The Intimidator,” the criticism he’s receiving now will all be worth it.