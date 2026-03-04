Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Corey Day criticism after Connor Zilisch call-out at COTA: 'Dude is drinking from a firehose'

Much has been made of Corey Day‘s driving of late, as he has gotten under the skin of several drivers for some reckless contact. The latest was Connor Zilisch during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at COTA, a teammate of sorts.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent some time on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download addressing Day’s driving. Suffice it to say he likes Day personally, but thinks there’s some growing up that needs to happen.

“He is a good guy,” Earnhardt said, noting he met with Day at Daytona for about an hour. “He is in … he’s not in over his head, but dude is drinking from a firehose. He’s got a lot of racecar.”

That said, it’s no real excuse. Corey Day has to figure out what he can and can’t do in a hurry.

And he needs to understand how things are structured. There are certain people you need to give more deference to.

“That 17 car coming out of the Hendrick shop, we share all of our notes with them, everything that we do well they have,” Earnhardt explained. “They know this information. They’re a fifth team of ours. Their crew chief, Adam, he used to work here as a crew chief, they’re in our meetings. Corey Day was in our comp meeting yesterday.

“They’re a fifth team. They just happen to race out of the Hendrick building. And that’s the way it has to work. That’s the way Mr. Hendrick wants it to work, Jeff Gordon, everybody that we all want that 17 car as a teammate to us. And we all, everybody except for the drivers, seem to get that idea.”

Zilisch wasn’t happy that Corey Day ruined his race, rightfully so. He was equally disappointed by what followed — or rather didn’t.

He did not get an apology from Day. Instead, he got a blank stare and some half-baked excuses.

“Connor Zilisch was a little disappointed, I guess, in his demeanor post-race, right?” Earnhardt said. “Corey doesn’t kind of know exactly what to do in those moments or doesn’t seem to be interested in owning his mistake. It’s always, ‘Well, the splitter was this, the tire was flat, this, that and the other.'”

That will have to change, Earnhardt said. He opened up on what he’d like to see from Corey Day going forward.

“Corey has a ton of talent,” Earnhardt said. “He’s got a lot of racecar and he’s got no experience. And he’s run a handful of races last year and now his car is even better. He’s starting to run closer to the front. And he’s just in over his skis in a bunch of moments. Did he wreck, did he go through the esses — he didn’t go through the esses and just go, ‘Man, I’m going to clean this one car out.’ But he’s in control of the car and he has to realize that’s my teammate.

“That is a teammate car. And Rick Hendrick owns the car I’m driving and Rick Hendrick owns the car that I’m going to spin out. And he has to drive his car and control it so that it doesn’t cause that accident, right? That’s what we’re asking him to do.”